Special teams lead Storm past Sioux City

By Dale Miller
KEARNEY — Chalk one up for the special teams units of the Tri-City Storm.
The Storm killed off three Sioux City power plays in the third period while holding a one-goal lead, which was the result of Tri-City converting twice on the man advantage in the second.
In the end, the Storm moved into a tie for second placed in the United States Hockey League’s Western Conference thanks to a 3-1 victory Sunday at the Viaero Center.
“Obviously those couple of kills toward the end when you’re up a goal were huge,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “I thought our guys sold out. I thought it was an unbelievable job.
“Then those two power-play goals were the difference in the game. Usually in games that are as tightly contested as this with these two teams being really close, that’s what it’s going to be.”
Tri-City’s penalty kill entered the game atop the league at 91.21%, well ahead of second-place Des Moines (85.1).
The Storm showed why while clinging to a 2-1 lead in the third period.
Sioux City got a pair of power plays just 44 seconds apart starting a little past the midway point of the period but couldn’t get anything past goaltender Conner Hopkins, who finished with 23 saves.
The Musketeers did score on the man advantage at 13:06 of the first period when Justin Hryckowian jammed in a rebound.
But the Storm answered with a pair of power-play goals in the second.
Recent acquisition Ben Schoen scored his third goal in five games with the Storm from the right circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Isac Jonsson at the left point.
Then Jonsson fired a shot past Sioux City goaltender Akira Schmid — a New Jersey Devils draft pick — after Schmid was distracted by forward Carter Mazur camping out in front of the crease.
“I thought it was just a momentum thing,” Noreen said of the power-play goals. “I thought it started with us winning some battles. I thought it started with us working and getting into the zone clean first.
“I thought both units did a really good job on faceoffs, then we had traffic at the net on both goals. The goalie didn’t get a good look at either one of them. When you can’t see it, it’s hard to save it. I thought definitely one Mazur had the goalie’s eyes and I think on the other one (Matthew) Knies did. Great shots by both Benny and Isac.”
Schoen said the Storm took a better approach to their power-play opportunities in the second period.
“I think we were putting pucks on net,” he said. “We had a couple (power plays) at the start of the first period and weren’t really simple with it. We started being simple, put a puck on net and it went in.”
Tri-City completed a two-game weekend sweep and is now five games into an eight-game homestand.
“Last week was a little bit of mixed results, but I think if you had told anyone in the group we’d be 3-1-1 at this point in a tough Western Conference and with the teams we were playing, we’d be OK with that,” Noreen said. “Last weekend left a bit of a bad taste in our mouth the Saturday-Sunday games against Sioux Falls.
“I thought the way our guys practiced this week, we felt like the result this weekend was inevitable because they pushed each other extremely hard. We were dialed in and our meetings were good. Our practices were good, and I thought they were certainly deserving.”
Storm Watch
Tri-City’s third goal was an unusual one. Hunter Strand was awarded an empty net goal for a Sioux City penalty that would have resulted in a penalty shot. However, since Schmid had been pulled for an extra attacker, Strand was automatically awarded a goal even though the puck never went in. ... Schmid did stop a penalty shot by Knies earlier in the third period. ... The home stand concludes next weekend with games Friday and Saturday against Waterloo and a Sunday rematch with Sioux City.