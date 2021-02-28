Special teams lead Storm past Sioux City

The Musketeers did score on the man advantage at 13:06 of the first period when Justin Hryckowian jammed in a rebound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the Storm answered with a pair of power-play goals in the second.

Recent acquisition Ben Schoen scored his third goal in five games with the Storm from the right circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Isac Jonsson at the left point.

Then Jonsson fired a shot past Sioux City goaltender Akira Schmid — a New Jersey Devils draft pick — after Schmid was distracted by forward Carter Mazur camping out in front of the crease.

“I thought it was just a momentum thing,” Noreen said of the power-play goals. “I thought it started with us winning some battles. I thought it started with us working and getting into the zone clean first.

“I thought both units did a really good job on faceoffs, then we had traffic at the net on both goals. The goalie didn’t get a good look at either one of them. When you can’t see it, it’s hard to save it. I thought definitely one Mazur had the goalie’s eyes and I think on the other one (Matthew) Knies did. Great shots by both Benny and Isac.”

Schoen said the Storm took a better approach to their power-play opportunities in the second period.