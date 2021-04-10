Storm extends winning streak to 8 with victory over Stars

KEARNEY – Tri-City fits the billing of the sports cliché about a team peaking at the right time.
The Storm continued its late-season surge towards a potential Western Conference title Saturday by edging Lincoln 3-1 for its eighth consecutive victory.
“It’s pretty special,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “It’s one of those things that when you’re part of it – and obviously we were lucky enough to be part of something like this a couple years ago and I was a part of a streak in Youngstown – you get caught up in it.
“When you look back on it, it’s hard to remember what it was, but it’s something about the group right now. Obviously, you find ways against good teams and this team (Lincoln) has been our toughest matchup all year. They play us hard and are physical.”
Once again, Tri-City found a way.
“I thought it was a total team effort of taking what the game gave us as far as being simple,” Noreen said. “We blocked shots. Those were probably the most blocked shots we had all year, and it was from every guy from top to bottom of the lineup.”
Kyler Kovich, who had a goal and an assist, said team chemistry is a huge factor in the winning streak.
“There’s been a big theme of family between the team right now,” said the native of Coquitlam, British Columbia. “With the playoffs coming up, it’s been big and the boys have been getting together. I think that’s the key to the success – being close as a team — and it seems to be working well for us so far.”
Tri-City controlled the first period and didn’t allow Lincoln to get its first shot off until more than 12 minutes passed.
The Storm took the lead at 16:23. Ben Schoen deflected a shot from the left point by defenseman Mason Wheeler past Stars goaltender Aidan McCarthy.
That was set up from a pass down low by Kovich back out to Wheeler.
Kovich received a nice pass and fired a one-timer from the top of the left circle for a transition goal to put Tri-City up 2-0 at 14:34 of the second. Caden Villegas earned the primary assist.
“It was a new line for me, and we had some chemistry from before,” said Kovich, a Cornell recruit. “It works out when you have guys who know where you are on the ice. You have passes that hit your tape.”
Lincoln converted on its second power-play opportunity to get within a goal at 1:55 of the third period. The Storm couldn’t clear a rebound, and an off-balance Dominic James was able to send a shot from the crease past goaltender Todd Scott.
Lincoln appeared to tie it at 7:23 when the puck went into the net after a scramble in the crease. But after a video review, the referee signaled no goal.
“You never know what to think,” Noreen said of his thought process as the review as going on. “You hope for the best. You feel like you watch the video replay and think there is no way this should be a goal. However, there’s a lot of rules attached to it like the call on the ice stands and things like that. It’s not just as easy as it shouldn’t be a goal.
“They were pushing at that time, for sure. That would have been a big momentum swing. You just try to calm the guys down – no matter what happens, let’s go. If it’s a 2-2 game, let’s go. If it’s a 2-1 game, that’s our break and let’s go. I think the reaction on our bench was as big as any goal we scored all weekend when it was called back. I thought from that point on, I don’t know if we gave up a scoring chance.”
Noreen said a couple of big penalty kills in the third period, including one featuring two blocks by Carter Mazur, and the 19-save performance by Scott helped seal the victory.
The game remained in doubt until Matthew Knies fired a puck nearly the length of the ice for an empty-netter with 51 seconds remaining.
“We’re confident,” Kovich said. “Winning eight in a row now, you can’t get much higher. The key is to keep building off that and ride it right into the playoffs.
“It’s really big because you want those winning streaks close to the playoffs. You want to get the juice going, and all the boys are on board.”
Tri-City improved to 30-13-2-1 and is four points ahead of second-place Fargo in the Western Conference with four games in hand.
While the team would love that No. 1 seed, Noreen said he wants the Storm to be a team like the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning that “keeps knocking on the door” of a championship by continually reaching the postseason as a higher seed.
“Keep getting yourself in and you hope it’s going to be your year and things will align,” Noreen said. “For this group we would love to be here and get home games for our fans. We would love to be here and get home games for our ownership after what they gave us this year in a year where we might not have even had fans.
“They allowed our guys to be here for six weeks and train and put them up and paid for everything without knowing if they’d get a cent back. I’d like to see it for them and obviously to put another banner in the rafters would be nice as well.”
Storm Watch
Former Storm defenseman Zac Jones is a national champion after UMass defeated St. Cloud State 5-0 Saturday to win the NCAA title. A selection for the Frozen Four all-tournament team, Jones had 52 points (7 goals, 45 assists) for Tri-City during the 2018-19 season. He was a third-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2019. … The Storm improved to 26-0-0-0 when leading after the second period. …Tri-City won the season series against Lincoln 6-3-0-1. It has won its season series against every Western foe except Des Moines. That series is tied at 1-1-0-0 with the Buccaneers coming to Kearney for a rare regular-season three-game series next Friday through Sunday.