Storm extends winning streak to 8 with victory over Stars

Tri-City controlled the first period and didn’t allow Lincoln to get its first shot off until more than 12 minutes passed.

The Storm took the lead at 16:23. Ben Schoen deflected a shot from the left point by defenseman Mason Wheeler past Stars goaltender Aidan McCarthy.

That was set up from a pass down low by Kovich back out to Wheeler.

Kovich received a nice pass and fired a one-timer from the top of the left circle for a transition goal to put Tri-City up 2-0 at 14:34 of the second. Caden Villegas earned the primary assist.

“It was a new line for me, and we had some chemistry from before,” said Kovich, a Cornell recruit. “It works out when you have guys who know where you are on the ice. You have passes that hit your tape.”

Lincoln converted on its second power-play opportunity to get within a goal at 1:55 of the third period. The Storm couldn’t clear a rebound, and an off-balance Dominic James was able to send a shot from the crease past goaltender Todd Scott.

Lincoln appeared to tie it at 7:23 when the puck went into the net after a scramble in the crease. But after a video review, the referee signaled no goal.