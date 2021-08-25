Storm gives Miller second chance after bullying incidents

Proving himself as a player but more importantly as a person is something that Miller knows looms ahead of him over the upcoming season.

“I think mostly on the ice will come throughout the year, but I think mostly off the ice it’s becoming a better person, helping out the community, going to school, being a good leader for the younger guys and doing positive things showing them how mature I’ve been and help them out with community stuff,” he said.

Miller said he has not spoken to the victim since everything became public.

“I was unable to reach out to them after the incident, but I think eventually I will definitely reach out and obviously say I’m sorry for all the inconvenience I caused when we were 14 with their family and the child,” he said.

What has the past year taught Miller?

“I think the past year (I’ve learned) you’ve got to treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “I think mostly off the ice it’s be respectful of everyone and just help out as much as you can no matter who it is and where it’s at, whether someone is watching (or not).”

After his hockey career was put in limbo, Miller said he’s not worried about his on-the-ice future past this upcoming year with the Storm.