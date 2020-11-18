Storm’s Czerneckianair makes name for himself

He’s made a smooth transition to full-time duty with the Storm this year, earning a spot on the top line.

Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said Czerneckianair’s talent, work ethic and experience from playing for

the famous program at Mount St. Charles in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, combined to allow him to handle heavy minutes from the start of his USHL career.

“He plays for a coach maybe in minor hockey that I have the most respect for in Matt Plante at Mount St. Charles,” Noreen said. “At the U18 level I think he does as good a job if not better than anybody in the country. Every guy I’ve gotten from him – you look at a Zac Jones, you look at a Shane Pinto – every guy we’ve ever gotten from him has been able to step right in. I give him a ton of credit, and Vic’s a guy who treats it like a pro.

“He treats his body right. He practices the right way. He’s engaged in film sessions. It’s not easy to step in and have success like he has or play as many minutes as he has as a rookie. Again, it says a lot about his upbringing. It says a lot about the coaching that he got before he got here. It says a ton about his approach every day.”