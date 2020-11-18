Storm’s Czerneckianair makes name for himself

Victor Czerneckianair’s name can be a mouthful.
His nameplate on the back of his Tri-City Storm sweater leaves no room to spare.
But it’s also a name that could quickly become known around the United States Hockey League. The 18-year-old rookie is showing signs that he could be a handful for opposing teams.
The native of Southington, Connecticut, scored the game-winner in overtime in highlight reel fashion during Saturday’s home opening win over Lincoln.
Coming up the ice on a potential 2-on-1, Czerneckianair took a pass from Vinny Borgesi near center ice. He tried to return the puck to Borgesi as they entered the Stars’ zone, but the pass deflected off the defenseman’s skate.
Czerneckianair collected the puck then quickly fired a shot into the net as he skated at full speed on goal. All that was left after he then fell to the ice was getting mobbed by his happy teammates.
That gave Czerneckianair a goal and an assist over his first three games, but he wants to make an impact on both ends of the ice.
“I think I’m a two-way forward that can make plays in the offensive zone and win faceoffs and be there for the team,” said the Quinnipiac recruit.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound center played three games as an affiliate player last year for Tri-City.
He’s made a smooth transition to full-time duty with the Storm this year, earning a spot on the top line.
Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said Czerneckianair’s talent, work ethic and experience from playing for
the famous program at Mount St. Charles in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, combined to allow him to handle heavy minutes from the start of his USHL career.
“He plays for a coach maybe in minor hockey that I have the most respect for in Matt Plante at Mount St. Charles,” Noreen said. “At the U18 level I think he does as good a job if not better than anybody in the country. Every guy I’ve gotten from him – you look at a Zac Jones, you look at a Shane Pinto – every guy we’ve ever gotten from him has been able to step right in. I give him a ton of credit, and Vic’s a guy who treats it like a pro.
“He treats his body right. He practices the right way. He’s engaged in film sessions. It’s not easy to step in and have success like he has or play as many minutes as he has as a rookie. Again, it says a lot about his upbringing. It says a lot about the coaching that he got before he got here. It says a ton about his approach every day.”
Considering that Pinto was a second-round pick by Ottawa and Jones a third-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2019, that’s a strong trend of Mount St. Charles alumni faring well with the Storm.
“It’s a great program, top-of-the-line coaches,” Czerneckianair said. “They’re going to push you in the right direction. They want to get you where you want to be.”
He said it has been a smooth transition so far to playing in the USHL.
“Honestly, I think with all the practices and training that we’ve had up to this point, it’s really easy to adjust after all that training we did in training camp,” Czerneckianair said. “Coaches do a really good job about letting us know where we need to be and what they want you to do. It’s easy to come in and play.”
He likes what he’s seen from the team after an undefeated preseason and a 2-1-0-0 start to the regular season.
“We have great depth. All four lines go,” Czerneckianair said. “All four lines are there every night and work the other team. I think that’s what makes us one of the best teams in the league.”
Storm watch
- On Wednesday, the Storm announced the signing of defenseman Andrew Strathmann to a tender agreement for the 2021-2022 season. Strathmann currently skates for the Chicago Young Americans (CYA) program in Palatine, Illinois. The 15-year-old has eight goals and 20 assists in 30 games and will join Tri-City next season.
- The Storm is scheduled to host Fargo for a weekend series Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. With next Saturday’s game in Lincoln already postponed, these games are part of a now 6-game home streak.
