Holy Huskies Batman, it’s Aurora 55, Hastings 34.

(1000 Yard Guy’s take on the Aurora win over #1 Hastings)

Maybe it was the look on Kyle Peterson’s face a couple of minutes before the opening kickoff. The Aurora head coach looked as if he had a clever game plan up his sleeve as he paced back and forth in front of the Huskies sideline.

I’ve seen that look before and it usually means the Huskies head football man just might have some tricks and treats for Aurora’s current opponent. Frankly, a few moments after the opening kickoff, I forgot about the entire situation. Apparently, Coach Peterson did not.

Aurora struck first, then trailed only one time all night, that happening after Hastings answered the Huskies opening score, then went in front 7-6 on Breyer Menke’s PAT boot.

Otherwise, the Tigers were playing catch up ball all evening, even after knotting the game at 34 heading into the final stanza.

It was a resounding 55-34 win for the well-prepared Aurora Huskies, but did anyone see this coming? Were there tell-tale signs prior to this game?

The way the 4-2 Huskies traded touchdowns with the #1 (Class B) Tigers from the get-go, you knew Aurora was never going to go away. There were also early danger signs for Hastings during the first half.