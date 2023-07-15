The Home Federal baseball team had no problems during its opening game of the Class A, Area 7 Tournament.

The Grand Island seniors put together a 15-0 four-inning victory over Scottsbluff Saturday at Ryder Park.

The game was called in the fourth because of the mercy rule.

Home Federal had only six hits but was patient enough as they had nine batters reach base on walks. Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said he was happy to see Home Federal’s patience with it being its first game of the postseason.

“We just basically took what their pitchers and the defense gave us,” he said. “You don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself in the postseason because it’s a whole new season. We were able to string together some really good at bats and get our confidence up. It was a great way to start the tournament.”

Wells was especially pleased with starting pitcher Dyllan Hinrichs, who gave up only two hits, walked only one batter, recorded three strikeouts and allowed only two Scottsbluff baserunners to reach second base.

“Dyllan came out and really attacked the zone,” Wells said. “He pitched great and our defense made some really great plays behind him. He was really attacking the hitters. ”

Home Federal had two big innings against Scottsbluff, who had only nine players. The first one came in the second when they scored five runs for a 6-0 lead. Grand Island had only one hit in the frame but walked three times. Braxton Barrientos delivered a two-run RBI double that brought home Ryan Coslor and Tyler Douglass.

The second big inning came in the fourth as the first eight batters reach base before the first out was recorded. The big hit came from Gage Gannon when he hit a two-RBI single that brought home Zenon Sack and Jack Steenson for a 12-0 lead. Jacob Albers ended the game on a sacrifice fly to score Barrientos, who led the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.

Home Federal will take on North Platte, who defeated U-Save Pharmacy 10-0 in five innings, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Ryder Park. Grand Island is undefeated against North Platte this year as they recorded a 12-2 five-inning win and an 8-1 victory during a doubleheader.

Wells said Home Federal will need to be ready to play Sunday.

“They are a very good team. They have a lot of good hitters and players,” Wells said. “We’ll have to put together a full seven innings and execute to come out on top.”

Home Federal 15, Scottsbluff 0, 4 inn.

Scottsbluff; 000; 0-0; 2; 5

Home Federal; 150; 9-15; 6; 0

WP-Hinrichs. LP-Panduro. 2B-HF: Dinkelman, Barrientos.

North Platte 10, U-Save Pharmacy 0, 5 inn.

Carter Kelley helped North Platte defeat U-Save Pharmacy 10-0 in five innings in both team’s opening game of the A-7 tournament.

Kelley was 3 for 3 with five RBIs, including two doubles, home run and five RBIs.

U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said he was only part of the reason North Platte won. North Platte as a team had 10 hits in the contest.

“He’s a good hitter but their whole team hits the ball well,” Andersons said. “They are going to hit the ball hard no matter what you throw at them. They seemed to hit the ball where our guys weren’t.”

North Platte always seemed to make the plays on defense as well.

Third baseman Jackson Polk leaped in the air to catch a ball that could have been a hit by Ayden Beran. Then in the third inning, right fielder Robert Blaise Zeiler stopped a ball that got by center fielder Caden Joneson and allowed Jaxson Nesvara to settle for a single instead of extra bases.

Another thing that hurt U-Save was committing four errors.

“All that is baseball right there,” Anderson said. “We just need to take a deep breath and continue to make the routine plays.”

U-Save had two hits in the contest coming from Nesvara and Charlie Kreiser.

The loss drops U-Save into an elimination game against Scottsbluff at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

“The luxury of baseball is that we get to play again tomorrow,” Anderson said. “We’re going to continue to grind at-bats and keep hitting the ball hard.”

North Platte 10, U-Save Pharmacy 0

U-Save Pharmacy; 000; 00-0; 20 3

North Platte; 241; 21-10; 10; 1

WP-Brosius. LP-Gydesen. 2B-NP: Kelley 2. 3B-NP: Zeiler. HR-Kelley.