How the Nebraska High School Basketball climate has changed since 1960.

Despite the fact that the 1959/1960 Nebraska prep basketball season was 63 years ago and I was in the 5th grade, I can still recall 100% of these schools preparing for District Tournament time and where they were located.

You see, my Dad (Bobby Mills Sr.) was a famous Big band leader back in that day and had probably played in most of these towns. Bobby Sr. was a stickler about his kids knowing the names and whereabouts of these schools.

They don’t teach that in our schools anymore, do they?

At any rate, I thought it might be interesting to list all the Class D and Class C District Basketball Tournaments and their participating schools (teams) to show how much things have drastically changed since that time.

It is not only shocking, but heartbreaking to see how many of these Class D towns no longer have schools. Some are barely hanging on with a Post Office.

Take a look at these Class D 1960 District Basketball Tournament pairings and count how many schools no longer exist. I graduated in 1967 and have a memory like an elephant, so this unfortunately seems like just a decade ago to me.

So sit back and take a trip back into time with me. I even included the school NICKNAMES in this piece. There were some doozies.

It is the week of February 21, 1960. Over 200 boys basketball teams would be playing their last game of the season. Some may be playing their last games as a school…………..Forever.

*Class D District Basketball Tournaments - 1960*

At Peru: Dawson (Lions) vs Shubert (Panthers), Nemaha (Cardinals) vs Salem (Bobcats), Humboldt/Bratton Union (Bulldogs) vs Stella (Tigers), Falls City Sacred Heart (Irish)-BYE.

At Cook: Table Rock (Tigers) vs Elk Creek (Antlers), Steinauer (Blue Jays) vs Virginia (Pirates), Brock (Pirates) vs Talmage (Bulldogs), Cook (Cougars) vs Sterling (Jets).

At Nehawka: Avoca (Mustangs) vs Elmwood (Pirates), Dunbar (Wolves) vs Alvo (Orioles), Nehawka (Indians) vs Murdock (Bulldogs), Nebraska City Lourdes (Knights) (BYE).

At Papillion: Waterloo (Panthers) vs Nebraska Deaf (Tigers), Wahoo Catholic (?) vs Yutan (Chieftains), Mead (Raiders) vs Millard (Indians), Springfield (?) (BYE).

At Midland College: Kennard (Tigers) vs Herman (Cardinals), Ft. Calhoun (Pioneers) vs Uehling (Bobcats), Beemer (Bobcats) vs Craig (Wolves), Snyder (Warriors) (BYE).

At Thurston: Homer (Knights) vs Hubbard (?), Emerson Sacred Heart (?) vs Decatur (Bulldogs), Rosaiie (Bulldogs) vs Bancroft (Bulldogs), Thurston (Bluehawks) (BYE).

At Odell: Diller (Eagles) vs Liberty (Mustangs), Endicott (Redbirds) vs Odell (Tigers), Reynolds (Tigers) vs Barneston (?), Holmesville (Tigers) (BYE).

At Beatrice: Dorchester (Longhorns) vs Plymouth (Pilgrams), Filley (Wildcats) vs DeWitt (Panthers), Firth (Wildcats) vs Cortland (Raiders), Beatrice St. Joseph (Red Ravens) vs Clatonia (Cardinals).

At Palmyra: Panama (Panthers) vs Bennet (Aces), Walton (Ponies) vs Douglas (Eagles), Eagle (Eagles) vs Sprague-Martell (Panthers), Palmyra (Panthers) vs Hickman (Bulldogs).

At Lincoln Northeast: Garland (Panthers) vs Dwight Assumption (Bluejays), Malcolm (Clippers) vs. Ceresco (Eagles), Prague (Panthers) vs Weston (Bobcats), Raymond (Panthers) (BYE).

At Hartington: Obert (?) vs Belden (Braves), Wayne Prep (Panthers) vs Center (Panthers), Waterbury (?) vs Wynot (Wildcats), Hartington (Wildcats) (BYE).

At Milligan: Weston (Bobcats) vs Daykin (Hawks), Ohiowa (Bulldogs) vs Bruning (Bears), Swanton (Jackrabbits) vs Alexandria (Lions), Tobias (Tigers) vs Milligan (Roosters).

At Gresham: Benedict (Eagles) vs Gresham (Blackbirds), Thayer (Tigers) vs Rising City (Terriors), Ulysses (Trojans) vs Beaver Crossing (Beavers) , Shelby (Huskies) vs Waco (Warriors).

At Columbus: Silver Creek (Tigers) vs Creston (Ramblers), Monroe () vs Duncan (Blue Jays), Bellwood Marietta (Cardinals) vs Bellwood (Broncos), Platte Center (Explorers) vs Humphrey High (Bulldogs).

At Brunswick: Creighton St. Ludger (Comets) vs Royal (Cardinals), Clearwater (Cardinals) vs Oakland (Vikings), Elgin (Eagles) vs Meadow Grove (Trojans), Brunswick (Bluejays) (BYE).

At Shickley: Chester (Bulldogs) vs Edgar (Huskies), Ong (Red Devils) vs Davenport (Tigers), Shickley (Longhorns) vs Byron (Broncos), Ruskin (Indians) vs Hardy (Dragons).

At Bradshaw: York St. Joseph () vs Phillips (Pirates) , Hordville (Bulldogs) vs Bradshaw (Bulldogs), McCool Junction (Mustangs) vs Marquette (Cubs), Hampton (Hawks) vs Polk (Cubs).

At Wolbach: Ericson (Vikings) vs Wolbach (Mustangs), Greeley Sacred Heart (?) vs Belgrade (Cardinals), Greeley (Bulldogs) vs Spalding High (Bluejays), Primrose (Cardinals) {BYE}.

At O’Neill: Orchard (Orioles) vs Chambers (Coyotes), Page (Eagles) {BYE}, Lynch (Eagles) vs Bartlett (Broncos), Inman (Tigers) {BYE}.

At Lawrence: Guide Rock (Warriors) vs Bladen (Bulldogs) , Lawrence (Panthers) vs Riverton (Bulldogs), Campbell (Cardinals) vs Holstein (Wildcats), Roseland (Cardinals) vs Upland (Bulldogs).

At Hastings: Fairfield (Eagles) vs Juniata (Dragons), Kenesaw (Blue Devils) vs Giltner (Hornets), Trumbull (Tigers) vs Glenvil (Bulldogs), Doniphan (Cardinals) vs Clay Center (Wildcats).

At Cairo: Ashton (Hawks) vs Rockville (Tigers), Cairo (Red Skins?) vs Elba (Bluejays), Farwell (Panthers) vs Boelus (Bears), Dannebrog (Eagles) {BYE}.

At Valentine: Wood Lake (Longhorns) vs. Merriman (Blue Jays), Naper (Bears) vs Cody (Cowboys), Kilgore (Cardinals) vs Long Pine (Polar Bears). Atkinson St. Joseph (Blue Jays) {BYE}.

At Axtell: Axtell (Wildcats) vs Republican City (Warriors), Wilcox (Eagles) vs Ragan (Broncos or Mustangs?), Naponee (Chiefs) vs Bloomington (Wampus Cats) , Hildreth (Greyhounds) vs Huntley (Bearcats).

At Sumner: Amherst (Broncos) vs Oconto (Tigers) , Pleasanton (Bulldogs) vs Mason City (Wildcats), Comstock (Pirates) vs Eddyville (Cardinals), Arcadia (Huskies) vs Sumner (Trojans).

At Mullen: Anselmo (Eagles) vs Brewster (Broncos) , Arthur (Wolves) vs Hyannis (Longhorns), Dunning (Tigers) vs Tryon (Longhorns), Thedford (Trojans) vs Halsey (Hawks).

At Arapahoe: Loomis (Wolves) vs Holbrook (Hornets), Beaver Valley () vs Wilsonville (Wildcats), Stamford (Bulldogs) vs Bartley (Bombers), Orleans (?) vs Edison (Eagles).

At Brady: Farnam (Greenbacks) vs Lexington St. Ann (Knights), Maywood (Wolves) vs Elm Creek (Buffaloes) , Brady (Eagles) vs Elwood (Pirates), Maxwell (Wildcats) vs Eustis (Tigers).

At McCook: Culbertson (Bears), Haigler (Eagles), Indianola (?), McCook Red Willow (Zephyrs), Max (Pirates), Palisade (Panthers), Parks (Wildcats), Stratton (Bulldogs). (No pairings available)

At Ogallala: Venango (Panthers) vs Elsie (Bulldogs), Lewellen (Tigers) vs Wallace (Wildcats), Madrid (Pirates) vs Brule (Huskies), Paxton (Tigers) vs Big Springs (rojans).

At Sidney: Lodgepole (Panthers) vs Sunol (Mustangs), Gurley (Pirates) vs Sidney Lorenzo (Antelopes), Dix (?) vs Bushnell (Bulldogs), Potter (Coyotes) vs Dalton (Tigers).

At Minatare: McGrew (Bobcats) vs Harrison (Warriors), Broadwater (Gorillas) vs Harrisburg (Wildcats), Chadron Assumption (Junior Eagles) vs Mitchell Sunflower (Eagles), Melbeta (Eagles) {BYE}.

*(In Class D, the 32 winners were then divided into EIGHT Districts consisting of FOUR teams each. So, back in 1960, most Class D teams had to win FIVE games to earn a trip to the State Tournament.)

*Class C District Basketball Tournaments - 1960*

At Johnson: Weeping Water (Indians) vs Pawnee City (Indians), Lewiston (Tigers) vs Johnson (Eagles), Wymore (Zephyrs) vs Adams (Hornets), Humboldt (Cardinals) vs Peru (Bobkittens).

At Gretna: Elkhorn (Antlers) vs Bennington (Badgers), Omaha Sacred Heart (?)vs Louisville (Lions), Omaha St. Joseph (Chargers) vs Valley (Terriors), Gretna (Dragons) vs Papillion (Monarchs).

At Seward: Milford (Eagles) vs Valparasio (Bulldogs), Friend (Bulldogs) vs Utica (Tigers), Seward Concordia (Raiders) vs Waverly (Vikings), Brainard (Tigers) vs Wilber (Wolverines).

At Clarkson: Dodge (Pirates) vs Scribner (Trojans), David City St. Marys (Knights) vs Clarkson (Red Devils), Cedar Bluffs (Wildcats) vs Fremont St. Patricks (Knights), Howells (Bobcats) vs Arlington (Eagles).

At Stanton: Battle Creek (Braves), Lyons (Lions), Norfolk Sacred Heart (?), Pender (Pendragons), Pilger (Cardinals), Stanton (Mustangs), Winside (Wildcats), Wisner (Bulldogs). (No pairings available).

At Wayne: Wakefield (Trojans) vs Ponca Indians), Winnebago (Indians) vs Newcastle (Raider Knights), Allen (Eagles) vs Dakota City (Wildcats), Walthill (Bluejays) vs Emerson (?).

At Harvard: Hastings St. Cecilia (Bluehawks) vs Exeter (Eagles), Wood River (Eagles) vs Henderson Huskies), Harvard (Cardinals) vs Nelson (Tigers), Deshler (Dragons) vs Fairmont (Tigers).

At Central City: Palmer (Tigers) vs Clarks (Blue Bombers), Osceola (Bulldogs) vs Cedar Rapids (Tigers), Spalding Academy (Shamrocks) vs Stromsburg (Swedes), North Loup-Scotia (Wildcats) vs Fullerton (Warriors).

At Madison: Genoa (Orioles) vs Elgin St. Boniface (Knights), Humphrey St. Francis (Flyers) vs St. Edward (Beavers), Newman Grove (Bluejays) vs Leigh (Panthers), Lindsay Holy Family (Bulldogs) vs Tilden (Tigers).

At Plainview: Niobrara (Lions) vs Verdigre (Hawks), Randolph (Cardinals) vs Wausa (Vikings), Coleridge (Bulldogs) vs Osmond (Tigers), Creighton (Bulldogs) vs Randolph St. Frances (Blue Jays).

At Minden: Alma (Cardinals) vs Bertrand (Vikings), Gibbon (Buffaloes) vs Franklin (Flyers), Blue Hill (Bobcats) vs Red Cloud (Warriors), Shelton (Bulldogs) vs Overton (Eagles).

At Broken Bow: Ansley (Spartans), Arnold (Cardinals), Callaway (Bears), Litchfield (Trojans), Merna (), Ravenna (Bluejays), Sargent (Bulldogs), Taylor (Wildcats). (No pairings available)

At Atkinson: Atkinson (Haybalers), Bassett (Tigers), Butte (Wildcats), Ewing (Tigers), O’Neill St. Marys (Cardinals), Spencer (Pirates), Springview (Indians), Stuart (Broncos),

At McCook: Arapahoe (Warriors), Beaver City (Bearcats), Benkleman (Tigers), Cambridge (Trojans), Hayes Center (Cardinals), Oxford (Cardinals), Trenton (Warriors), Wauneta (Broncos). (No pairings available)

At Chappell: Hershey (Panthers), Lyman (Wildcats), Minatare (Indians), Morrill (Lions), North Platte St. Pats (Irish), Oshkosh (Eagles), Sidney St. Pats (Irish), Sutherland (Sailors). (No pairings available)

At Alliance: Rushville (Longhorns) vs Mullen Broncos), Hay Springs (Hawks) vs Alliance St. Agnes (Crusaders), Hemingford (Bobcats) vs Chadron Prep (Junior Eagles), Stapleton (Broncos) vs Crawford (Rams).

*(In Class C, the 16 winners were placed in EIGHT playoff games with the winners advancing to Lincoln.)