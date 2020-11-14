Huskers hold on to defeat Penn State for first victory of season

LINCOLN — It wasn’t perfect, but for the first time in 357 days, Nebraska football is a winner.
The Husker defense turned away Penn State in the red zone twice in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and leaned on the offense’s strong first half to hold on in a 30-23 nail-biter that was equal parts flawed and cathartic.
“The state needed it, the team needed it, I needed it,” Scott Frost said.
Nebraska was outgained (501 yards to 298) but not outplayed in quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s first career start. It cut down on penalties (five for 39 yards), rode sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson (21 total touches for 71 yards) and came up with a pair of key first-half defensive takeaways that led to points.
McCaffrey thrived early in the home opener, leading NU to two first-half touchdowns, while true freshman receiver Zavier Betts, a Bellevue West grad, got his first career touchdown on a 45-yard, well-blocked jet sweep pass that put the Huskers up 17-3.
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams got in on the fun after that, sacking Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, stripping him of the ball and returning the fumble 26 yards for the team’s first defensive score of the year. It helped the Huskers to a 27-6 halftime lead on a sunny Saturday home opener at Memorial Stadium.
“Everybody in Nebraska can see the progress the defense is making,” Frost said.
The McCaffrey era opened with a big bang of a first drive, as Nebraska rolled 75 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown. The redshirt freshman used his legs to create a 25-yard pass to tight end Austin Allen, then scampered 12 yards on third-and-10 to keep the drive going. He converted another third down in the red zone to receiver Kade Warner, then finished the march with a one-yard plunge for a touchdown.
The Husker defense then broke its streak of allowing a touchdown on the opening drive of a half when cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt stepped in front of a wayward midfield pass from Clifford and returned the interception down to the Penn State 15. Nebraska failed to convert the great field position into a touchdown — Kade Warner had a McCaffrey pass bounce off of his shoulder pads in the end zone — but Husker kicker Connor Culp punched through a 23-yard field goal for Nebraska’s 10-0 lead.
McCaffrey finished the first half completing 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards and rushing five times for 22 yards. His most dramatic play involved a left-handed throw to freshman running back Marvin Scott, who turned the short toss into a 14-yard gain.
A 27-6 Husker lead at intermission began to feel more tenuous early in the second half — a place Nebraska had been outscored 49-3 through two games this season. After the teams traded punts, Penn State’s Keyvone Lee burst through a wide-open middle of the field for a 31-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 82-yard sprint.
Nebraska followed with a three-and-out, leaving a smattering of family in attendance and more than 6,000 cardboard fan cutouts to sway nervously.
The defense bowed but didn’t break on PSU’s ensuing drive, stuffing the Nittany Lions’ three rush attempts beginning on first-and-goal at the 7. That led to a 27-yard field goal. Then the offense took 5:27 off the clock on a 10-play drive that yielded a 30-yard field goal and 30-16 lead. NU rode Robinson on the march, giving the sophomore five backfield carries.
Penn State quickly responded. PSU backup QB Will Levis spun out of a pressure by NU outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and hit open tight end Pat Freiermuth down the left sideline for 74 yards before he was dragged down at the 1. Running back Devyn Ford ran in from five yards out two plays later to make it a one-possession game.
The Huskers’ next chance ended quickly — McCaffrey was hit as he threw and the high, wobbling pass fell into the arms of PSU linebacker Brandon Smith. The visitors went 37 yards in 14 plays but the Blackshirts again held, forcing four straight incompletions from the Nebraska 11.
Nebraska went quietly on three plays, setting up the Nittany Lions 69 yards from the end zone with 2:34 left in a 30-23 game. This time, the visitors’ drive halted at the 9, with Ben Stille hurrying Levis into an incompletion to seal the victory.
“We feel like everything’s on us,” Taylor-Britt said. “If something breaks loose, we have to be there.”
