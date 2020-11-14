Huskers hold on to defeat Penn State for first victory of season

Ticketmaster may require proof of virus test, vaccine for future concerts

The McCaffrey era opened with a big bang of a first drive, as Nebraska rolled 75 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown. The redshirt freshman used his legs to create a 25-yard pass to tight end Austin Allen, then scampered 12 yards on third-and-10 to keep the drive going. He converted another third down in the red zone to receiver Kade Warner, then finished the march with a one-yard plunge for a touchdown.

The Husker defense then broke its streak of allowing a touchdown on the opening drive of a half when cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt stepped in front of a wayward midfield pass from Clifford and returned the interception down to the Penn State 15. Nebraska failed to convert the great field position into a touchdown — Kade Warner had a McCaffrey pass bounce off of his shoulder pads in the end zone — but Husker kicker Connor Culp punched through a 23-yard field goal for Nebraska’s 10-0 lead.

McCaffrey finished the first half completing 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards and rushing five times for 22 yards. His most dramatic play involved a left-handed throw to freshman running back Marvin Scott, who turned the short toss into a 14-yard gain.