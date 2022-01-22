Ideal start powers Grand Island Central Catholic past Adams Central

Grand Island Central Catholic rode a spectacular start to a 47-41 home-court victory over Adams Central Saturday night in a battle of highly regarded teams.
The Class C-1 No. 2-rated Crusaders registered a 21-4 first-quarter run and led 24-12 at the opening break against the Class B No. 6 Patriots. GICC hit nine of its first 12 shots, including going 4 of 6 from 3-point range to go along with two traditional three-point plays.
“That was one of our keys to the game: We told the girls we had to have a quick start,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We’ve got some great shooters and they were able to get some good looks. Plus, when we hit our perimeter shots, it helps our inside players and when we’re scoring inside, obviously, it helps our perimeter players.
“I was happy to see them come out and execute.”
Lucy Ghaifan scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the game’s first eight minutes, including both three-point plays. Gracie Woods sank two of GICC’s four first-quarter treys, helping the Crusaders surge out of the gate.
“I think we just had good movement,” Mayfield said of his team’s offensive success. “We had been clogging things up inside with our posts and even with our guards. Tonight, we had a little better spacing, stretched the defense out a little bit and it allowed us to get those perimeter shots and make some good passes inside.”
After scoring 24 points in the first quarter, GICC (12-4) was limited to 23 points in the final three quarters as Adams Central (13-2) battled back into the game. Patriots’ coach Evan Smith said his post players quickly realized they needed to increase their physicality inside.
“We knew we had to be physical, but I think they didn’t realize how physical they needed to be, so we just tried to up that game a little bit and tried to front a little bit more and force more tough shots,” Smith said. “Then, we just kind of settled in, offensively, and were able to do a few more things and get to the rim and the free-throw line.”
Adams Central limited the Crusaders to 29.6% shooting (8 of 27) over the final three quarters. The Patriots cut their deficit to 36-30 before GICC opened the fourth with a 6-0 run, including back-to-back baskets by freshman Bryndal Moody, who gave the Crusaders eight points off the bench.
GICC saw its lead cut to 44-39 on two free throws by Adams Central’s Lauryn Scott with 19.7 seconds left. But Jenna Heidelk was 3 of 4 at the foul line in the final 18.6 seconds to help hold off the Patriots.
“We knew Adams Central was going to come at us hard, trying to foul or get the steal with the trap,” Mayfield said. “We handled their press pretty well — we made a couple of bad decisions here and there, but overall did a nice job.
“It would’ve been nice to make more of our free throws in the fourth quarter, but the positive thing was that we hung on for the win.”
Adams Central standout guard Libby Trausch scored 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Mayfield praised the defense of 6-foot-2 senior Chloe Cloud, who matched up with the hard-driving Traush for much of the contest.
“We see a lot of great players and Libby could be one of the best we see,” Mayfield said. “Our game plan with her was to put Chloe on her because we thought Chloe’s height and length could bother (Traush) a little bit. Chloe’s really athletic and she can get down and really guard people.
“We gave Chloe that challenge and she rose up to it.”
Ghaifan finished with a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds) for GICC. Heidelk added six assists, making several post feeds to Ghaifan in the low block.
“That’s what we want because we’ve got some big, strong girls inside,” Mayfield said. “Lucy was extremely physical inside and when she plays hard like that, she’s very tough to stop and it makes everyone else better, too.”
GICC’s rugged schedule continues Tuesday as the Crusaders travel to Kearney Catholic for their first game in the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Stars, who lost 45-40 at Central Catholic on Jan. 7, are rated No. 8 in Class C-1.