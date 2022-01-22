Ideal start powers Grand Island Central Catholic past Adams Central

After scoring 24 points in the first quarter, GICC (12-4) was limited to 23 points in the final three quarters as Adams Central (13-2) battled back into the game. Patriots’ coach Evan Smith said his post players quickly realized they needed to increase their physicality inside.

“We knew we had to be physical, but I think they didn’t realize how physical they needed to be, so we just tried to up that game a little bit and tried to front a little bit more and force more tough shots,” Smith said. “Then, we just kind of settled in, offensively, and were able to do a few more things and get to the rim and the free-throw line.”

Adams Central limited the Crusaders to 29.6% shooting (8 of 27) over the final three quarters. The Patriots cut their deficit to 36-30 before GICC opened the fourth with a 6-0 run, including back-to-back baskets by freshman Bryndal Moody, who gave the Crusaders eight points off the bench.

GICC saw its lead cut to 44-39 on two free throws by Adams Central’s Lauryn Scott with 19.7 seconds left. But Jenna Heidelk was 3 of 4 at the foul line in the final 18.6 seconds to help hold off the Patriots.