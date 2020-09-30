Independent All-Area Volleyball Leaders

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 35 151 4.3
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 45 186 4.1
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 36 147 4.1
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 47 186 4.0
Megan Benton, Ord 42 169 4.0
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 34 129 3.8
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 47 172 3.7
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 43 160 3.7
Kassidy Hudson, Aurora 57 205 3.6
Dacey Sealey, Hastings 54 196 3.6
Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 160 331 .414
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 129 242 .397
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 68 140 .357
Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 118 245 .343
Clara Kunze, Palmer 68 145 .331
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 127 295 .319
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 114 232 .297
Elly Keilig, Centura 60 151 .291
Megan Benton, Ord 169 378 .283
Kaidance Wilson, Ord 81 223 .274
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 44 46 1.0
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 44 45 1.0
Raegan Flynn, Neb. Christian 42 41 1.0
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0
Emma Schall, Broken Bow 40 39 1.0
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 34 34 1.0
McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 22 22 1.0
Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 57 52 .9
Lexi Jones, Aurora 56 51 .9
Sydney Davis, Centura 45 42 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 43 41 .95
Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 47 40 .9
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 30 26 .9
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 19 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Katie Hughes, Burwell 41 275 6.7
Sydney Watson, Giltner 40 240 6.0
Shelby McHargue, Neb. Christian 42 240 5.7
Addison Wilson, Giltner 40 238 5.7
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 57 320 5.6
Kendyl Brummund, Doniphan-Trumbull 45 250 5.6
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 41 229 5.6
Baylee Codner, Wood River 42 233 5.5
Erin Sheehy, Hastings SC 35 192 5.5
Macie Antle, Giltner 40 218 5.5
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 35 354 10.1
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 36 360 10.0
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 47 460 9.8
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 43 421 9.8
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 34 325 9.6
Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 45 398 8.8
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 42 366 8.7
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 44 346 7.9
Alli Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 330 7.9
Charli Coil, Hastings 54 414 7.7
Serve Percentage
Gd Att. Pct.
Clara Kunze, Palmer 81 82 98.8
Abby Vajgert, Doniphan-Trumbull 63 64 98.4
Claire Gideon, Burwell 136 139 97.8
Graci McGinnis, Central City 168 172 97.7
Dani Wadsworth, Central Valley 84 86 97.7
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 104 107 97.2
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 153 158 96.8
Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 119 123 96.7
Jade Erickson, Central City 111 115 96.5
Taylor Ratzlaff, Northwest 82 85 96.5
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Tabitha Siep, Neb. Christian 42 45 1.1
Kaidance Wilson, Ord 42 41 1.1
Elly Keilig, Centura 45 47 1.0
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0
Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 29 25 .9
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 57 44 .8
Christy Eastman, Giltner 40 32 .8
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 16 .8
McKenzie Supik, Fullerton 21 17 .8
Katelyn Shaw, Hastings 54 36 .7
Alli Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 29 .7
Macie Antle, Giltner 40 27 .7
Team Leaders
Kills
St. Paul 590
Aurora 577
Hastings 557
Grand Island Central Catholic 538
Adams Central 531
Broken Bow 474
Ord 454
Nebraska Christian 427
Doniphan-Trumbull 421
Burwell 418
Ace Blocks
Aurora 131
Adams Central 116
Wood River 116
Grand Island Central Catholic 112
Nebraska Christian 102
St. Paul 80
Broken Bow 71
Centura 71
Doniphan-Trumbull 70
Hastings 67
Service Aces
Nebraska Christian 176
Aurora 158
Ord 144
St. Paul 125
Heartland Lutheran 117
Giltner 114
Grand Island Central Catholic 108
Adams Central 107
Hastings 107
Centura 103
Hitting Efficiency
Grand Island Central Catholic .302
Broken Bow .253
St. Paul .251
Hastings St. Cecilia .216
Ord .216
Adams Central .213
Northwest .183
Nebraska Christian 181
Burwell .163
Centura .142
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!