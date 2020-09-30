 Skip to main content
Independent All-Area Volleyball Leaders
  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 35 151 4.3

Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 45 186 4.1

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 36 147 4.1

Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 47 186 4.0

Megan Benton, Ord 42 169 4.0

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 34 129 3.8

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 47 172 3.7

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 43 160 3.7

Kassidy Hudson, Aurora 57 205 3.6

Dacey Sealey, Hastings 54 196 3.6

Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)

Kills Atts. Eff

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 160 331 .414

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 129 242 .397

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 68 140 .357

Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 118 245 .343

Clara Kunze, Palmer 68 145 .331

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 127 295 .319

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 114 232 .297

Elly Keilig, Centura 60 151 .291

Megan Benton, Ord 169 378 .283

Kaidance Wilson, Ord 81 223 .274

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 44 46 1.0

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 44 45 1.0

Raegan Flynn, Neb. Christian 42 41 1.0

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0

Emma Schall, Broken Bow 40 39 1.0

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 34 34 1.0

McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 22 22 1.0

Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 57 52 .9

Lexi Jones, Aurora 56 51 .9

Sydney Davis, Centura 45 42 .9

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 43 41 .95

Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 47 40 .9

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 30 26 .9

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 19 .9

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Katie Hughes, Burwell 41 275 6.7

Sydney Watson, Giltner 40 240 6.0

Shelby McHargue, Neb. Christian 42 240 5.7

Addison Wilson, Giltner 40 238 5.7

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 57 320 5.6

Kendyl Brummund, Doniphan-Trumbull 45 250 5.6

Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 41 229 5.6

Baylee Codner, Wood River 42 233 5.5

Erin Sheehy, Hastings SC 35 192 5.5

Macie Antle, Giltner 40 218 5.5

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 35 354 10.1

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 36 360 10.0

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 47 460 9.8

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 43 421 9.8

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 34 325 9.6

Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 45 398 8.8

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 42 366 8.7

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 44 346 7.9

Alli Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 330 7.9

Charli Coil, Hastings 54 414 7.7

Serve Percentage

Gd Att. Pct.

Clara Kunze, Palmer 81 82 98.8

Abby Vajgert, Doniphan-Trumbull 63 64 98.4

Claire Gideon, Burwell 136 139 97.8

Graci McGinnis, Central City 168 172 97.7

Dani Wadsworth, Central Valley 84 86 97.7

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 104 107 97.2

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 153 158 96.8

Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 119 123 96.7

Jade Erickson, Central City 111 115 96.5

Taylor Ratzlaff, Northwest 82 85 96.5

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Tabitha Siep, Neb. Christian 42 45 1.1

Kaidance Wilson, Ord 42 41 1.1

Elly Keilig, Centura 45 47 1.0

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0

Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 29 25 .9

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 57 44 .8

Christy Eastman, Giltner 40 32 .8

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 16 .8

McKenzie Supik, Fullerton 21 17 .8

Katelyn Shaw, Hastings 54 36 .7

Alli Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 29 .7

Macie Antle, Giltner 40 27 .7

Team Leaders

Kills

St. Paul 590

Aurora 577

Hastings 557

Grand Island Central Catholic 538

Adams Central 531

Broken Bow 474

Ord 454

Nebraska Christian 427

Doniphan-Trumbull 421

Burwell 418

Ace Blocks

Aurora 131

Adams Central 116

Wood River 116

Grand Island Central Catholic 112

Nebraska Christian 102

St. Paul 80

Broken Bow 71

Centura 71

Doniphan-Trumbull 70

Hastings 67

Service Aces

Nebraska Christian 176

Aurora 158

Ord 144

St. Paul 125

Heartland Lutheran 117

Giltner 114

Grand Island Central Catholic 108

Adams Central 107

Hastings 107

Centura 103

Hitting Efficiency

Grand Island Central Catholic .302

Broken Bow .253

St. Paul .251

Hastings St. Cecilia .216

Ord .216

Adams Central .213

Northwest .183

Nebraska Christian 181

Burwell .163

Centura .142

Area Volleyball glance

Class A

W-L Pct

Grand Island 0-15 .000

Class B

W-L Pct.

Aurora 12-9 .571

Hastings 11-11 .500

Northwest 5-7 .416

Class C-1

W-L Pct.

St. Paul 20-0 1.000

Grand Island Central Catholic 16-1 .941

Broken Bow 13-3 .813

Hastings St. Cecilia 16-4 .800

Ord 14-5 .737

Adams Central 12-7 .632

Doniphan-Trumbull 9-10 .474

Central City 0-20 .000

Class C-2

W-L Pct.

Burwell 13-3 .813

Fullerton 6-2 .750

Centura 8-10 .444

Wood River 7-10 .411

Ravenna 6-10 .375

Arcadia/Loup City 3-13 .186

Class D-1

W-L Pct.

Central Valley 6-9 .400

Palmer 1-14 0.07

Class D-2

W-L Pct.

Nebraska Christian 13-5 .722

Giltner 7-9 .436

Heartland Lutheran 6-11 .353

Riverside 2-8 .200

Spalding Academy 2-10 .167

