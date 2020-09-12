Isaac Noyd, Carter Seim, Cross County Defense, combine to pitch a shutout on Howells-Dodge.

Four minutes and 50 seconds later, the 160 pound Noyd sliced off the left A-gap and raced untouched for a sparkling 62 yard scoring jaunt. Isaac’s touchdown sprint put the Cougars up 12-0 with just :38.8 left before the halftime break.

It didn’t take long for Cross County to cash in on a pair of nifty runs by the Touchdown Twins to open the 3rd quarter. Starting from their own 9 yard line, Seim gained three yards, then it was once again Isaac Noyd off to the races. But Noyd’s long gainer was nullified by a holding call and the Cougars were strapped with a 2nd and 12 at their own 7 after the run was called back and the penalty yards were accessed.

Not a problem. Carter Seim then ripped off a 36 yard run to the Howells-Dodge 37, then three plays later it was Isaac Noyd breaking free for his 2nd long scoring jaunt of the evening, this one coming from 33 yards away,

The Cross County defense, which gained momentum as the night rolled along, forced a Howells-Dodge punt on the ensuing possession, but Jags sophomore Braiden Magnum got off another booming punt, pinning Cross Count back on their own 7 yard line. A block in the back on the punt return didn’t help matters either