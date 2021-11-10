Islander athletes sign letters: Fay signs with Alabama baseball, Traudt signs with Virginia basketball

Before that, Fay will join Traudt on the basketball court for one of the most anticipated Islander seasons. With Fay standing at 6-foot-5 and Traudt at 6-9, they may have also combined for the tallest signing ceremony in Islander history.

“I’m really excited about (basketball season) because we’ve never had a player in any sport like Isaac,” Fay said. “Being around him and seeing how hard he works and being around that culture is really good. I think we have a good shot at winning it.”

Although the hectic schedule that came with the recruiting process died down after he committed, Traudt said it was still nice to reach signing day.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Putting the pen to the paper definitely solidifies the commitment, and I’m happy for the opportunity to do so.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind, especially junior year talking to coaches five times a day then narrowing it down to where I wanted to go. It took a big weight off my shoulders, and I’m super grateful for that aspect. I feel like I’m confident in my decision, so I’m grateful for that, too.”

Traudt – who averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during his junior year – returned to Virginia for another visit after committing in late August.