Islander athletes sign letters: Fay signs with Alabama baseball, Traudt signs with Virginia basketball

While their paths will diverge following graduation, Tyler Fay and Isaac Traudt teamed up to share the spotlight during signing day Wednesday at Grand Island Senior High.
And that won’t be the final time for the duo.
They cemented their college futures by signing to attend top-level NCAA Division I programs. Fay heads to Alabama as a pitcher for the baseball team while Traudt made his commitment to play basketball at Virginia official.
Traudt said teaming with Fay for the signing ceremony seemed appropriate.
“I’ve grown up with him since eighth grade when he moved here,” he said. “Nobody probably would have thought we would have been the Division I commits in our class just watching us eighth grade and freshman year, so it means a lot.
“We’ve obviously both put in a lot of work, but we’re just so close and like (activities director) Mrs. (Cindy) Wells said, pretty good kids too. It’s definitely a special moment signing with him today.”
While Traudt started piling up offers from top Division I programs during his junior year, Fay took a shorter, quicker path to Alabama.
“I was pitching in a fall tournament up in Indianapolis, and coach (Matt) Reida, who is one of their assistant coaches, saw me and offered the next day,” he said. “I went down for an unofficial visit when I was in Atlanta two weeks later, and I met the coaches and players there.
“They welcomed me and I felt super comfortable continuing my education and athletic career there. The facilities and all the development are all top notch. It was an easy decision for me.”
For Fay, getting to play for a program like Alabama in the Southeastern Conference was a long-time goal.
“Ever since I started playing baseball when I was 5 or 6, I wanted to play in MLB and play for schools like Florida or Vandy, SEC schools like that,” he said. “When that dream started to come true, it was super exciting for me.”
Fay shows plenty of potential with a fastball this hits 91 miles per hour. He is working on reaching the mid-90s with a steady velocity in the lower 90s.
Currently Fay has four-seam and two-seam fastballs, a slider and a changeup in his arsenal. He is working on adding a “slower, loopier curve” and a splitter or two to be able to compete against SEC-level batters.
“I just need to keep working on mechanics and getting stronger and learn from the guys who are already there and gone through it,” he said. “I need to keep working and trust the process.”
Fay wants to make the most of his final spring in an Islander uniform when baseball season rolls around.
“I think we have a pretty good shot to make it a little farther than we normally do in baseball,” he said. “I’m going to try to be first-team all-state and be a leader on our team. We’ll see how far we can get.”
Before that, Fay will join Traudt on the basketball court for one of the most anticipated Islander seasons. With Fay standing at 6-foot-5 and Traudt at 6-9, they may have also combined for the tallest signing ceremony in Islander history.
“I’m really excited about (basketball season) because we’ve never had a player in any sport like Isaac,” Fay said. “Being around him and seeing how hard he works and being around that culture is really good. I think we have a good shot at winning it.”
Although the hectic schedule that came with the recruiting process died down after he committed, Traudt said it was still nice to reach signing day.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Putting the pen to the paper definitely solidifies the commitment, and I’m happy for the opportunity to do so.
“It’s definitely been a whirlwind, especially junior year talking to coaches five times a day then narrowing it down to where I wanted to go. It took a big weight off my shoulders, and I’m super grateful for that aspect. I feel like I’m confident in my decision, so I’m grateful for that, too.”
Traudt – who averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during his junior year – returned to Virginia for another visit after committing in late August.
“It went super well. It really solidified my choice,” he said. “I felt good coming home after that and connected with the coaches and players on a different level than I did anywhere else. That was the most important thing to me.”