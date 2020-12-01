Islanders bring back plenty of experience for 2020-21 season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morrison said that Keolavone will miss the first portion of the season because of an injury, but is hoping to have him back in the lineup by Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 19.

The Islanders also had two underclassmen bring home medals last year in juniors Ein Obermiller and Tyler Salpas. The two wrestlers took fifth at 106 and 138, respectively, last year.

“There’s just so many bright spots everywhere in our room and that’s due to how dedicated they are to the sport of wrestling,” Morrison said. “They are friends first and teammates second. I think that’s big. They train well together and wrestle off against each other. Everyone wants to get better and we have lots of guys who are hungry to do better things for us this year.

“And everyone is unique in their own way with how they wrestle. And that’s what makes this team so fun to watch.”