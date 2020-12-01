Islanders bring back plenty of experience for 2020-21 season

Having a lot of experience is always helpful.
The Grand Island Senior High wrestling definitely brings back experience. But that experience has also had a lot of success over the years.
The Islanders hope that success leads to big things during the 2020-21 season. The Islanders bring back 11 state qualifiers, along with six state medalists, including a state champion from last year’s team that finished fourth at the state wrestling tournament.
GISH coach Joey Morrison said all that is bringing excitement to the practice room and it’s showing for the Islanders, who are preseason ranked No. 2 in the Huskermat preseason ratings.
“We’ve had 10 practices so far and I think these have been the best 10 we’ve ever had in a row,” Morrison said. “Every one of them has been a knockout. I’ve been very pleased with the focus the kids are bringing. We have a ton of senior experience and have some young guys that were successful last year. I feel like we’re getting better everyday.”
The Islanders bring back nine seniors who have state tournament experience. Blake Cushing is the lone returning state champion after capturing the Class A 126-pound title last year.
Juan Pedro has finished third at 106 and 113 the past two years, while Brody Arrants was sixth at 132 and Michael Isele was sixth at 285. Rogelio Ruiz, Kael Kingery, Kolby Lukasiewicz and Izaiah Deras are the returning state qualifiers from last year. Daylon Keolavone, who missed the later portion of the season because of an injury, also returns after qualifying in 2019.
Support Local Journalism
Morrison said that Keolavone will miss the first portion of the season because of an injury, but is hoping to have him back in the lineup by Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 19.
The Islanders also had two underclassmen bring home medals last year in juniors Ein Obermiller and Tyler Salpas. The two wrestlers took fifth at 106 and 138, respectively, last year.
“There’s just so many bright spots everywhere in our room and that’s due to how dedicated they are to the sport of wrestling,” Morrison said. “They are friends first and teammates second. I think that’s big. They train well together and wrestle off against each other. Everyone wants to get better and we have lots of guys who are hungry to do better things for us this year.
“And everyone is unique in their own way with how they wrestle. And that’s what makes this team so fun to watch.”
Morrison said even though the Islanders’ schedule will look a little different this season, it’s still a competitive one as they will compete in two out-of-state tournaments. They were supposed to compete in both the Council Bluffs Classic as well as the Clash XIX dual tournament in Rochcester, Minn., but both were called off because of COVID-19. But Grand Island will still get to compete in the Arena Sports Acedemy Invite. on Dec. 12, and the Bishop Heelan Invite on Jan. 23. Both meets are in Sioux City, Iowa. The Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island will be a one-day tournament instead of a two-day tournament and it will be held at Senior High and Walnut Middle School. Morrison said that had to do with the fan restrictions the state set a few weeks ago.
“The Arena Sports Academy will be an interesting and challenging tournament. It’s a great opportunity to wrestle some teams that we don’t normally see and will the meet at Bishop Heelan,” Morrison said. “We moved the Fracas from the Heartland Events Center to the Senior High because of the fan restrictions and keeping people safe. But there will be some good teams coming that will be challenging. We’ll see some tough opponents throughout the season that will get us better.”
As of right now, the Islanders are thankful the season is getting under way Thursday as they host Columbus. He’s hoping the season continues to go on without any stoppages and end the season at the state wrestling tournament in February at CHI Health Center Omaha.
“The fact that we’re here and we’re still doing what we love and working hard, it’s just good,” Morrison said. “We haven’t had any issues so far. The kids have been smart in their daily routines. Hopefully we’ll all continue to do our part to make sure we finish the season the right way.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!