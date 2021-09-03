 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Islanders play mistake-free football in win in Lincoln Pius X
0 comments
top story

Islanders play mistake-free football in win in Lincoln Pius X

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Football

LINCOLN — Grand Island made a complete turnaround when it came to turnovers Friday night at Aldrich Field.

After committing six turnovers in a three-point loss to Kearney last week in their season opener, the Islanders played mistake-free football and converted a pair of Lincoln Pius X turnovers into 14 points in claiming a 28-14 victory.

“We always stress it, but we did some extra ball security circle drills this week,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It was uncharacteristic of our guys and we didn’t dwell or harp on it. I thought we played a clean game tonight without any turnovers and very few penalties.”

The first score of the game came off a turnover — a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by GI’s Jace Chrisman less than two minutes into the game.

A fumble recovery by the Islanders’ Carson Leiting at the Pius X 34-yard line with 5:42 left in the game led to the final insurance TD — an 11-yard pass on a rollout by quarterback Kytan Fyfe to Chrisman with 2:20 remaining.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fyfe, a senior, led a dominant second half by the Islanders (1-1), who outgained Pius X 206-36 after intermission and ran 23 more offensive plays than the Thunderbolts to pull away from a 14-14 halftime deadlock.

Fyfe completed 8 of 18 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns, but also rushed for 73 yards. He had 32 yards on the ground in a 72-yard march to open the second half, which was climaxed by a 15-yard TD throw to Brandon Fox to make it 21-14 with 8:04 left in the third period.

“The first half, we weren’t executing things up front and we weren’t executing in the passing game,” said Fyfe, who threw a 14-yard TD pass to Will Knuth late in the first quarter for a 14-7 advantage. “The coaches kind of laid into us at half, and we needed it. We got things fixed and scored right away.”

Pius X (0-2) seemed to have an answer in the first half. Junior quarterback Tyrus Petsche finished an 81-yard drive with a 1-yard run midway through the first quarter, a march in which he completed passes of 29 and 11 yards to Joe Staab and Sammy Manzitto, respectively.

Petsche found Staab deep over the middle for a 61-yard strike to tie it at 14 with 9:34 left in the first half.

Grand Island’s physical, ball-control offense, however, never let the Pius X attack get going in the second half.

“They (Grand Island) basically went to a two tight end set, put the ball in their quarterback’s hands and just started grinding out four, five, six yards a play,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “We made some defensive stands there in the second half, and there’s no lack of battle in our guys. Our problems are completely fixable.”

Grand Island 28, Lincoln Pius X 14

At Lincoln

Grand Island (1-1) 14 0 7 7 — 28

Lincoln Pius X (0-2) 7 7 0 0 — 14

First Quarter

GI—Jace Chrisman 39 interception return (Heider Alba Meda kick), 10:22.

LPX—Tyrus Petsche 2 run (Jack Schafers kick), 4:22.

GI—Will Knuth 14 pass from Kytan Fyfe (Alba Meda kick), :10.

Second Quarter

LPX—Joe Staab 61 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick), 9:34.

Third Quarter

GI—Brandon Fox 16 pass from Fyfe (Alba Meda kick), 8:04.

Fourth Quarter

GI—Chrisman 11 pass from Fyfe (Alba Meda kick), 2:20.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts