Islanders return good mix

The Grand Island Senior High girls cross country team have one goal in mind for the 2022 season.

That’s to reach the state cross country meet.

That hasn’t happen for an Islander girls cross country team since 2005.

“That’s their goal,” GISH cross country coach Megan Roach said.

And the Islanders return seven letterwinners, along with a state qualifier for the upcoming season. That has Roach excited for the season.

“I think they have an opportunity to be the best girls team in quite a while,” she said. “We have a solid group of girls that had strong summers and are motivated to be the best they can be.”

Junior Lauren Brown is the returning state qualifier. She finished 46th at the state meet.

Senior Teagan Cheetsos and junior Annika Staab are two other returnees that placed well for the Islanders last season.

“I look for those three to be our top three runners this year,” Roach said.

Amber Gomez, Jasmine Morales, Jocelyn Morris and Sandra Gutierrz are the returning letterwinners.

Roach said freshman Katie Johnsen is another runner to look out for.

Roach said she can’t wait to see what the girls can do this season.

“I know Lauren wants to get back to the state meet but I’m sure she would have a few teammates qualify with her,” Roach said. “They all had a great summer. They are starting to be on the same page, and feed off of each other.”

As for the Islander boys, they return five letterwinners with four varsity runners, which consists of a junior and four sophomores.

Brady Hartford is the junior, while Ruben Caceres, Ashon Willey, Kaden Boltz and Trajon Geiser will be the sophomores.

“Our top four to five runners will be either sophomores or a junior,” Roach said. “All of them had decent summers and did well last season. I am excited to see what they can accomplish this year.

“But they all had strong offseasons for us.”

Roach said other runners to watch out for will be Jorge Carpio, Riley Bishop, Abraham Ruzicka and Jaxson Bernal.

She said there is potential for Grand Island this season, despite losing its top three runners from last year.

“I do think we have the talent and motivation to step up. We are a young team still learning how to lead,” Roach said.

She added a key will be for the Islanders to be consistent in meets from week to week, especially since Class A teams will be put into districts, based on their team’s performances during the season.

“We need to run consistently for the entire season if we want to be put in the right district,” Roach said. “If we run bad all year, we’ll be in a pretty strong district that won’t give us a chance.

“Both teams just need to believe in each other and themselves and also be good teammates to each other.”

The Islanders will compete in the Northwest Vince Zavala Invite Aug. 26 at Ryder Park.