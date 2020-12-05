Islanders top Elkhorn South, 43-39

“Isaac does a great job of getting everyone else involved and we all need to be ready.”

Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough agreed.

“Naturally, our number of possessions is going to be pretty low with us because we have to grind out offensive possessions a lot and we have to be efficient with those opportunities,” Slough said. “I’d like to see us shoot the basketball a little bit more and we’re going to have to have confidence in our ability to knock down shots with our other players, so they can loosen some things up for Isaac.”

In addition to the four new starters stepping up, Slough said several Islanders provided quality minutes off the bench, including Colton Marsh. The sophomore guard played significant minutes in the second half, Slough said.

“Colton had zero varsity reps coming in, but he’s had two great junior varsity games from a competitive standpoint and he had himself ready to go — and I think that’s just such a great message to our young kids,” Slough said. “Have yourself ready because you never know when your number is going to be called and I was just so proud of the way Colton handled it.