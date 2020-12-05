Islanders top Elkhorn South, 43-39

With Isaac Traudt serving as the defensive focal point for opponents, just how far Grand Island Senior High will go this season likely depends upon finding other players to share the scoring load.
The Islanders took a step in the right direction Saturday afternoon during a 43-39 victory over Elkhorn South in the I-80 Shootout. While Traudt, who holds more than two dozen scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs, recorded his second consecutive double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds, several of his teammates made significant contributions:
n Junior Kytan Fyfe scored eight of his nine points in the third quarter and pulled down seven rebounds to go with two assists and two steals.
n Aiden Klemme had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and four assists. The senior guard was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, putting the Islanders ahead 39-33 with 1:10 to play.
>> Dylan Sextro sank two free throws with 11.2 seconds remaining to put Grand Island up 41-36 and also had two blocked shots, while teammate Jacob Nesvara had four points and three rebounds and played solid interior defense before fouling out with 3:21 left.
“Isaac is a huge player for us, but one of the things he really does great is that he creates a lot of opportunities for the rest of us,” Klemme said. “We know that the entire defensive focus is on Isaac with him being such a good player, so teams are forced to put two or three guys on him if they want to keep him under 40 points.
“Isaac does a great job of getting everyone else involved and we all need to be ready.”
Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough agreed.
“Naturally, our number of possessions is going to be pretty low with us because we have to grind out offensive possessions a lot and we have to be efficient with those opportunities,” Slough said. “I’d like to see us shoot the basketball a little bit more and we’re going to have to have confidence in our ability to knock down shots with our other players, so they can loosen some things up for Isaac.”
In addition to the four new starters stepping up, Slough said several Islanders provided quality minutes off the bench, including Colton Marsh. The sophomore guard played significant minutes in the second half, Slough said.
“Colton had zero varsity reps coming in, but he’s had two great junior varsity games from a competitive standpoint and he had himself ready to go — and I think that’s just such a great message to our young kids,” Slough said. “Have yourself ready because you never know when your number is going to be called and I was just so proud of the way Colton handled it.
“We’re going to have to continue to try and find depth in spots. Right now, we’re kind of throwing darts at the wall and hoping that one of them sticks and today, Colton did. Next week, it might be somebody else.”
Elkhorn South (0-2) used a 12-0 run to lead 29-19 with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter before going ice cold.
“Our kids did a great job of not panicking when they got down 10,” Slough said.
Trailing 31-25, Grand Island held the Storm scoreless for nearly eight minutes from late in the third quarter before finally ending the drought on two Derek Merwick free throws with 1:02 to play. Elkhorn South was 0 of 4 shooting from the floor during that stretch and 0 of 5 from the line, including missing the front end of three one-and-one free-throw opportunities.
Elkhorn South was 2 of 9 from the floor in the fourth quarter and wound up 14 of 38 shooting (36.8%), including going 4 of 22 from 3-point range. Merwick, who finished with 15 points, was the lone Storm player to reach double figures.
“We’ve spent probably 85% of the preseason just trying to work on being in gaps, using our length and limiting teams to one shot — we’ve just eaten up our practice time on the defensive side of the floor,” Slough said. “I think you can kind of see that. We’re kind of a mess, offensively, right now and trying to get things figured out, but the way the kids are competing, defensively, is going to give us a shot every night.”
Traudt scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 7:48. The 6-foot-9 junior ended 6 of 14 shooting from the floor and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Grand Island (1-1) finished its opening week on a winning note after falling at Class A No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Omaha Creighton Prep 51-33 in the season opener.
“I was very encouraged after last Thursday night once I got into the film and saw how close we were,” Slough said. “Elkhorn South is a good team. They run good stuff and they had an 18-point lead against the No. 7 team in the state (Papillion La-Vista) on Thursday and they just found a way to let that one get away from them, so this was a win against a quality opponent.”
The Islanders are next scheduled to host Fremont on Friday and Bellevue East next Saturday.
“We’re very excited coming out of our first couple of games,” Klemme said. “Creighton Prep was a tough opener, but to come back and beat a pretty good Elkhorn South team was big for us.
“We’ve got a couple more tough games coming up and we need to be focused on those, but we’re really excited about the season and hopeful that we can do some pretty good things.”
GIRLS
Papillion-La Vista 80, Grand Island 24
Papillion-La Vista hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter to help build a 27-7 lead and never looked back during an 80-24 victory at Grand Island Senior High Saturday in the I-80 Shootout.
The Monarchs (2-0) finished 14 of 34 (41.2%) from beyond the arc. Jenna Hoelscher had 19 points, Anna Fitzgerald scored 14 and Caitlyn Ryan added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Papio, which triggered a running clock late in the third quarter.
“(Papillion-La Vista) made 14 threes and it didn’t seem like they missed many,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “At times, I didn’t feel like we had bad close-outs, but they just hit the shots.”
Ella McDonald and Abbi Maciejewski scored eight points apiece to lead Grand Island (0-2). Hailey Kenkel grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Islanders, who played back-to-back nights, losing their season opener against Elkhorn South on Friday.
“We saw some improvement from last night to today in terms of scoring more points and getting more shots up,” Hirchert said. “We had some kids out running the floor and trying to get into the correct transition spots. We’re trying to install some new things and it’s going to take some time.”
Grand Island struggled against the Monarchs’ pressure defense. The Islanders committed 25 turnovers, including 11 in the first quarter and 16 in the first half as Papillion-La Vista led 48-13 at the intermission.
“We need to avoid those silly little turnovers — keeping our eyes up when we’re penetrating and not getting in too deep before we can kick it out to get an open look,” Hirchert said. “Overall, we need to do a better job with our court vision and not locking into one side of the floor. It’s stuff that will get better with time. We just need to keep repping it and keep pushing it.”
