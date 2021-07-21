Jacobo to be part of “ShoBox: The New Generation” 20th anniversary at Heartland Events Center

“I guess we’ll see,” he said. “There will obviously be some bigger promoters, so we’ve got to go in there and honestly put in one of our best performances to steal the show.”

Jacobo enjoys being active. After Friday, he already has his next bout tentatively scheduled for September in Omaha.

“With the pandemic, I think I fought once in 2020,” he said. “I’ve always stayed in the gym, but now that it’s opening back up, being able to stay in the gym and fighting every couple of months keeps me sharp and mentally focused.”

A pair of second-round knockouts this year shows that schedule is working. Jacobo plans to display that again Friday in front of a hometown crowd.

“I think they’re going to see my ability to box,” he said. “I’ve been boxing my whole life. My last two fights have been second-round knockouts, so whether he takes me into the later rounds, people are going to see that I have the ability to box very well.”

Venegas is only the second opponent Jacobo has faced who has more than eight professional fights. Jacobo wants to keep facing tougher competition.