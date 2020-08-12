HASTINGS – Jake Schroeder delivered in the final appearance of his brief stint as a Hastings Sodbuster this summer.
Even his worst pitch worked out well for the team.
Schroeder, one of several Hastings Five Points players who joined the Sodbusters at the end of their American Legion season, gave up one unearned run over three innings to pick up the save in a 9-8 win over Souris Valley Tuesday at Duncan Field.
Schroeder, who is heading to Washburn to pitch, got a strikeout to end the eighth with the tying run on second base. He then recorded back-to-back outs with runners on second and third in the ninth to close out the win.
The final out was the craziest one in a win that saw Hastings once lead by seven runs. It appeared that pinch runner Justin Cooper scored from third on a wild pitch to tie the game, but the umpire ruled that Cooper missed the plate sliding into home and was out after returning to the dugout.
“The runner slid and totally missed home plate,” said Sodbusters co-owner Bryan Frew, who took over as head coach after JM Kelly had to return to his college duties. “I feel like the umpire made a good call, and I saw it right there. Probably one of the more interesting ways to win a ball game.”
Schroeder made his second appearance in three days in his abbreviated Sodbuster season. The odd ending erased a pitch that he would have regretted.
“I was mad about the pitch that I made, but my coach came out and screamed that (Cooper) missed the plate,” Schroeder said. “I looked at the umpire and had the ball in my hand. I couldn’t tag him because he was in the dugout, and I’m not going to let the guy behind me score. So I just kind of stood there, and he called him out.”
Schroeder came through big for Hastings, which had a 9-2 lead shrink to 9-7 when he took over in the seventh.
Schroeder allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one.
“I felt good today,” he said. “Stuff was working. I was happy we got the win. My split finger was working until that last pitch.
“Tonight was a great experience. It was eye opening for me.”
With a week left in the Expedition League’s regular season to catch up with Clark Division leader Fremont, Hastings survived to pick up a must win.
That allowed Hastings to remain three games behind Fremont with eight games left, none against the Moo.
“They’ll be tough to catch, but all we can do is do our job,” Frew said. “We don’t play them anymore, so scoreboard watch and take care of business on our part.”
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, future Husker Efry Cervantes hit a bases-clearing double to spark a six-run inning for Hastings. Grand Island Senior High graduate Casey Burnham (Kansas) scored from first base on the play.
Cervantes, a shortstop who is transferring to Nebraska from South Mountain (Ariz.) Community College, is hitting .328 in 15 games with the Sodbusters.
“Bases-loaded, probably the biggest hit for us for the night was Efry getting that double down the line,” Frew said. “Nobody but Casey can score from first on that.”
The Sodbusters cruised into the sixth inning with a 9-3 lead before the Sabre Dogs put up four runs in the frame, including two on a double by No. 9 hitter Sabastian Murillo (Long Beach State).
“Hats off to Souris Valley,” Frew said. “They never gave up. We put a big number on them early in the game and they kept grinding, kept scratching.”
Hastings starting pitcher Jeremy Schneider (Northeast CC) went six innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
The teams continue their four-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
Souris Valley (22-21) 011 014 010—8 8 1
Hastings (23-21) 162 000 00x—9 13 5
WP—Schneider. LP—Roach. Sv.—Schroeder. 2B—SV, Murillo; H, Cervantes; Kennedy
