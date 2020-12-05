Jengmer powers Crusaders past Knights

Ghaifan showed off her development from her freshman year with the 6-footer scoring on a variety of moves and displaying some smooth footwork.

“If people don’t start noticing Lucy, it’s not going to be good for them,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “She’s just so dominant in the post, and she kind of reminds me of her brother (GICC graduate Youhanna) in the post. She’s just so quick on her turnaround and she can finish nicely around the rim.

“Once they start doubling, I’m just going to put Rylie on her side and she can hit from the outside. We have Alyssa (Wilson) who can hit, we have Grace (Herbek), Raegan (Gellatly). So we have a ton of girls who can hit from the outside.”

Central Catholic held the Knights to 12 points in the second half, including four in the fourth quarter.

Rice said the team is slowly showing signs of improvement over the course of its first two wins.

“It wasn’t horrible for our second game,” she said. “I’ve got to keep in the mindset that we didn’t have a summer and we didn’t have a jamboree game. So we’re still fixing out a lot of issues.

“Some of the girls who are playing right now haven’t had varsity experience. So it’s all kind of a new transition, so we’ve just got to figure that out in practice.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.