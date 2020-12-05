Jengmer powers Crusaders past Knights

Dei Jengmer provided a preview Saturday of what is to come for many of Grand Island Central Catholic’s opponents this season.
It’s just tough to match up down low with the 6-foot-9 senior.
Jengmer scored 10 points over the first 3:24 and finished with 20 on 10-for-10 shooting to lead the Class C-2 No. 1-rated Crusaders past Norfolk Catholic 79-51.
“He’s going to be a tough match-up for a lot of people,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “He’s improved a lot. He’s changed his body. He really worked hard in the weight room cutting some bad weight and adding some good weight.”
Jengmer’s early production staked the Crusaders out to a 14-5 lead.
GICC had plenty of success down low as it expanded its lead. Junior forward Marcus Lowry added 17 points while Jengmer’s “little” 6-foot-8 brother Gil came off the bench to add 10.
“Gil too has improved so much from a year ago that he’s going to be a force for us in there at times, too,” Martinez said. “Then Koby (Bales) and Marcus are very skilled down there and very tough match-ups for people because sometimes you have to guard those two with a smaller guard or maybe a smaller forward, and their back-to-the-basket moves are really good.
“I think our ability to score in the paint from a variety of guys is going to be an asset for us.”
The Crusaders had their depth on display, as Tanner Turek was the third player off the bench and finished with 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
Central Catholic shot 34-for-56 (60.7%) from the floor.
Martinez said Norfolk Catholic was a challenging opponent and that the score didn’t indicated what the Crusaders had to battle against.
“It was a tough game to get ready for,” he said. “They play a style that we don’t see every day. I thought we adjusted well. They’re going to win a lot of games. They’re a good team, and they’re going to hurt people with their style. We’ve got to feel fortunate that we were able to play so well.”
GIRLS
GICC 46, Norfolk Catholic 31
Class C-1 No. 9-rated Grand Island Central Catholic showed off its inside-outside game during Saturday’s home opener.
The Crusaders received 22 points from junior Rylie Rice outside and saw sophomore Lucy Ghaifan chip in 11 inside during a 46-31 victory over Norfolk Catholic.
Rice, who led GICC in scoring last year, provided an expected outing. She hit three 3-pointers in the second half to help the Crusaders (2-0) build on a 25-19 lead.
Ghaifan showed off her development from her freshman year with the 6-footer scoring on a variety of moves and displaying some smooth footwork.
“If people don’t start noticing Lucy, it’s not going to be good for them,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “She’s just so dominant in the post, and she kind of reminds me of her brother (GICC graduate Youhanna) in the post. She’s just so quick on her turnaround and she can finish nicely around the rim.
“Once they start doubling, I’m just going to put Rylie on her side and she can hit from the outside. We have Alyssa (Wilson) who can hit, we have Grace (Herbek), Raegan (Gellatly). So we have a ton of girls who can hit from the outside.”
Central Catholic held the Knights to 12 points in the second half, including four in the fourth quarter.
Rice said the team is slowly showing signs of improvement over the course of its first two wins.
“It wasn’t horrible for our second game,” she said. “I’ve got to keep in the mindset that we didn’t have a summer and we didn’t have a jamboree game. So we’re still fixing out a lot of issues.
“Some of the girls who are playing right now haven’t had varsity experience. So it’s all kind of a new transition, so we’ve just got to figure that out in practice.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!