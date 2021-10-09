Kearney Catholic strikes fast, cruises past Adams Central, 41-12

Adams Central stuck to the passing game on their 2nd possession of the contest after Eckhardt dashed 11 yards for a first down. 3 more pass attempts, 3 more incompletions and a punt from their own 41 set up the Stars at their own 33 for their 3rd possession of the first quarter.

An errant pitch by Brett Mahony thwarted the Stars drive, but after the Kearney Catholic defense once again stopped an Adams Central possession, the visitors were once again in business at their own 45 yard line.

It took just six plays and 2 minutes, 13 seconds for the Stars to drive 55 yards for another score. Quarterback Bret Mahony did a fine job mixing a run/pass game drive which culminated with Riley Greiser’s 2nd touchdown of the opening stanza, a stand up 9 yard beauty through a huge B-gap opening on the right side of that wicked Kearney Catholic offensive line.

Steady place kicker Max McBride booted his 3rd PAT of the opening quarter, and the Stars had a commanding 21-0 lead with :16.9 seconds left in that first stanza.

Surprisingly absent for most of the first quarter were the handoffs to slick Adams Central sophomore running back, Nick Conant. BUT, there was probably a reason.