Kolton Neujahr’s Four Touchdowns lift Osceola to 46-6 win over Giltner.

GILTNER, NE (Thursday, September 22nd, 2022)

Senior RB Kolton Neujahr matched his four game/2022 touchdown total in just the first half alone tonight as Osceola put away Giltner 46-6 on a chilly, but beautiful night for 8-Man football.

Neujahr cut loose for scoring runs of 7, 33 and 29 yards, then caught a 44 yard scoring toss from QB Kale Gustafson, all before the halftime break.

The 5-10, 150 pound senior ended the night with 90 yards on just 10 carries and three touchdowns, matching his 4 game total of three trips to the endzone.

Osceola, who has had to adjust their offense due to the absence of All-State football Quarterback, All-State Basketball player and 6 time State Sprint Champion Isaiah Zelansey, who had shoulder surgery this summer to repair his throwing arm.

Kale Gustafson, a 6-5, 220 pound Swiss Army Knife type, took over the quarterbacking duties in 2022 and did an outstanding job with his running skills, having rushed for 751 yards in just 4 games.

Guatafson added another solid rushing performance tonight with his 110 yards and two touchdown night. The senior also threw that scoring pass to Neujahr, finishing just 1 for 5 through the air, but had one sure touchdown pass dropped and another sail over the head of a wide open receiver.

You can give Kale Gustafson a mulligan on the overthrow considering he had attempted just 11 passes coming in, completed 8, with half of those going for scores.

It’s all good, Mr. Gustafson.

The Osceola Bulldog defense was stingy tonight, limiting Giltner to just 138 yards rushing and 27 yards through the air. The Hornets never could get their up-the-gut run game going, thanks to Bulldog defenders like Gustafson, Hayden Lavaley (who had an interception), Caleb Peterson, Matt DeMers, Alex Winkleman, big Creighton Sterup and hard hitting sophomore Conner Schnell.

Osceola had this game under control after a 30 point second quarter led to a 38-0 halftime lead and second half running clock.

Now, about this Giltner team, who is now 1-4 for the season. It’s been a little bit of a tough road for this proud football program, a team that has won only 2 games the past three seasons.

But, there were some positive things I saw tonight for this Giltner Hornets team. First and foremost are the two juniors, 6-0, 180 pound RB/QB/LB Preston Larson and FB/LB Taylor Smith, a bruising, hard running FB/LB that checks in at 6-1, 215 pounds and can deliver a knock-out punch on defense.

Giltner has some big dudes and will make any opponent feel like they played a football game when things are in the books for the night. I think head coach Dane McConnell has done a fine job with this team, that has 22 players on the roster,

Osceola suited up just 16 that I counted tonight, so if the Hornets can squeeze another win out of their remaining three games against Nebraska Lutheran, Fullerton or Palmer, they will have made some strides toward rebuilding this storied program.

Next Week: Osceola (Friday, September 30th, at Fullerton)

Next Week: Giltner (Friday, September 30th, vs. Nebraska Lutheran @ Waco)

Osceola Rushing; Kale Gustafson-110 yards-15 carries (2 TDs), Kolton Neujahr-90 yards-10 carries (3 TDs), Liam White-35 yards-11 carries, Brayden Santos-26 yards-6 carries, Matt DeMer 5 yards-1 carry. - 251 Total Rushing Yards (inc. a minus 10 yard team loss on a bad center snap)

Osceola Passing: Kale Gustafson 1 for 5, 44 yards, 1 Touchdown

Osceola Receiving: Kolton Neujahr 1 reception, 44 yards, 1 Touchdown

Giltner Rushing; Preston Larson-51 yards-14 carries, Taylor Smith-50 yards-12 carries, Ethan Ballard-29 yards-4 carries, Cooper Reeson-8 yards-3 carries (1 TD)

Giltner Passing: 1 for 8, 27 yards/No TDs, 1 INT

Giltner Receiving: Marshall Humphrey-1 Reception-27 yards.

…………………………1……..2……..3……..4……..Final

Osceola (4-1)....8…….30……8………0………46

Giltner (1-4).....0……..0…….0………6……….6

1st Qtr………………………………………………………………………………….O - G

Osc-Kolton Neujahr 7 run……………………….PAT-Kale Gustafson run (3:36)..8….0

2nd Qtr

Osc-Kolton Neujahr 33 run..PAT-Gustafson to Matt DeMers pass (10:51)....16…0

Osc-Kale Gustafson 23 run……………………..PAT-Neujahr run (6:17)..............24…0

Osc-Kolton Neujahr 29 run…………….……….PAT-Run failed (1:54)................30…0

Osc-Neujahr 44 pass from Gustafson..PAT-Gustafson to Lavaley pass (:36).38-.0

3rd Qtr.

Osc-Kale Gustafson 21 run………………PAT-Neujahr run (9:32).....................46…0

4th Qtr.

Gilt-Cooper Reeson 6 run……………….PAT-Run failed (8:39)........................46…6