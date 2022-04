Laurieann a winner in Runza

Laurieann didn’t get off to the best of starts Saturday in the 47th running of $15,000 Runza Stakes at Fonner Park.

But the ending couldn’t have been much better.

The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Mucho Macho Man and Guanahani was fifth out of the gates, but she recovered to move into second down the backstretch behind Blinkers. When they hit the stretch, Laurianne took control and won by 7 3/4 lengths in 1:12.

“It went pretty well, not as planned,” jockey Kevin Roman said. “You always have to be prepared for anything that happens in horse racing. Once the gates open, you might be dead last. Like in this race I thought I’d be in front. It kind of looked like I was the lone speed.

“Mine anticipated the break, broke a step slow. The six (Such Great Heights) went and I just kind of followed her trail. My horse was on the bit. Just kind of keep her together and try to slow things down and not to go too fast.”

Trainer Isai Gonzalez said Roman was able to quickly get Laurieann where she needed to be.

“She didn’t break, but she was in a good position right away,” Gonzalez said. “Everything went well. No complaints. Especially the way she won.”

Blinkers, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by his wife Kelli, finished second with First Alternate third. That was the same order of finish when those three went head-to-head in an allowance race on April 2. Lauriann won that one by 8 1-2 lengths.

“She’s done it again. She ran well,” Gonzalez said. “She ran against pretty much the same field as last time, so I was expecting a good race and she won again.”

Roman said he had his eyes on Blinkers as they headed toward the final turn.

“Around the turn, around the quarter pole I saw the two (Blinkers),” Roman said. “I thought the two was one of the toughest horses, and I went. As soon as I went, she responded and just kept going.”

It was the second win in three starts for Laurieann at Fonner Park. She finished second behind First Alternate in her first out on Feb. 13 after being shipped up from Delta Downs.

“She really loves her job,” Roman said. “And Izzy does a good job training her and keeping her happy. I think if you can keep a horse like her happy, you’ll have a good horse for awhile.”

Gonzalez said the same thing.

“She likes to run,” Gonzalez said. “I think she likes this track.”

Laurieann, a 3-5 favorite at post time, paid $3.20, $2.20 and $2.20. Blinkers paid $2.80 and $2.20 while First Alternate paid $2.20 to show.

Gonzalez claimed Laurieann for $15,000 on Jan. 26 at Delta Downs. He didn’t know what he had at that point.

“When we claimed her, honestly I didn’t think she was going to be this good,” Gonzalez said. “I thought she was going to be just a good mare, but she’s running a little bit better than I thought.”

The win was worth $9,210 for owner GSH Stable. It was Laurieann’s eighth win in 17 career starts and brought her career earnings to $134,572.

Next up for her could well be the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes May 7 at Fonner Park.

“Probably so,” Gonzalez said. “If everything comes back well with her, we’re definitely going to look at the Swihart for sure.”

Hoofprints

- Jockey John Jude won the seventh and eighth races. He won the seventh on Charm and Sarcasm for trainer David C. Anderson and the eighth on Xtreme Lyra for drainer Jose Castillo.

— With three wins Saturday, including one on Swingin’ Sam in the 10th for Anderson, Roman is in first place in the jockey standings with 51 for the season. Armando Martinez is second with 45.

— Those two wins for Gonzalez gives him 43 for the year. He’s now well ahead of Mark Hibdon in second place with 24 in the trainer’s standings.

— Jockey Ken Tohill won the ninth race on Subscription for trainer Gregorio Rivera. That gives Tohill 3,996 wins for his career.

— There is no racing Sunday at Fonner. Racing resumes at 3 p.m. Friday.