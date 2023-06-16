Five Points falls in

Battle of OmahaOMAHA — Grand Island Five Points was shut out for the second consecutive game, falling to Olympia (Illinois) 4-0 Friday in the Battle of Omaha at Skutt Catholic High School.

Olympia’s Owen Alford blanked the Grand Island juniors on four hits, striking out seven and walking three. The loss dropped Five Points (15-7) to 1-2 in the tournament.

Gavin Ruether had a double, while Camden Walker, Ethan Mader and Trey Norgaard all had singles for Grand Island. Gavin Haubold pitched three scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit, for Five Points.

Olympia 201 100 0 — 4 4 0

Five Points (15-7) 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

W—Alford. L—Payne. 2B—Five Points, Ruether.

Dinsdale drops two

against Central CityCENTRAL CITY — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team dropped a games against Central City Friday.

The Grand Island junios fell 13-4 and 13-3 in the two games. Both games were called in the fifth because of the mercy rule.

In the first game, Dinsdale committed five errors and were held to two hits. Kelton Kearns and Eli Bolles had the two hits.

Central City had 10 hits as Truman Ryan led the way by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Kayden Morner was 2 for 4 with two RBIs with a double,

In the second game, Central City had 11 hits with five doubles. Kolbyn Peters was 2 for 2 with three RBIs with two doubles, while Ryan was 2 for 3 with a RBI.

Dinsdale had five hits, with Aden Glade leading the way by going 2 for 3, while Kearns was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Game One

Central City 175 00-13 10 2 Dinsdale Auto 000 4-4 2 5

WP-Erickson. LP-Davidson. 2B-CC: Morner, Erickson, Peters.

Game Two

Dinsdale Auto 003 00-3 5 0

Central City 144 4X-13 11 0

WP-Herman. LP-Cardoza. 2B-CC: Peters 2, Lavene, Gonzalez, Ryan.