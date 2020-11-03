Adams Central set for first state trip since 1988

Adams Central goes to the 1-2 punch of Caitlyn Scott and Jessica Babcock. Scott leads the way with 311 kills, while Babcock has chipped in 277. Lollman said they’ve done a good job in the front but enjoy the back row as they second and third in digs at 259 and 207, respectively, behind Morgan Burr at 277.

“Their hitting efficiency (at .275 and .243, respectively) has just been phenomenal. But to be that solid as six-rotation players really says something,” Lollman said. “But if you ask either of them, I think they would tell you that they enjoy the back row more. They have that defensive mentality and that’s something they’ve always wanted to get better at.

“And those three girls are our only ones that serve receive for us. That’s been huge in our success.”

But other players have stepped up as well with Lauryn Scott with 106 kills, Camille Wellensiek with 86 kills and 58 blocks and Hannah Gengenbach with 49 kills. Chelsey Wiseman has dished out 610 assists.

Adams Central is the underdog going into its matchup with Wahoo, who have dropped only three sets this season. Mya Larsen not only leads the Warrior attack, but the Class C-1 field with 431 kills, while setter Elle Glock, who has dished out 845 set assists, has committed to play volleyball at USC.