Adams Central set for first state trip since 1988

Adams Central’s journey to the state tournament actually started last year.
The Patriots dropped a tough five-set match to Kearney Catholic, which included a 15-13 fifth set score, in the subdistrict match.
Adams Central took some bumps during the season, but prevailed to get to the state tournament for the first time since 1988.
“The kids just kept growing during the course of the season and it’s been incredible to think about,” AC coach Libby Lollman said. “But the girls didn’t want to be satisfied and not be average. They’ve definitely bought in and worked for it. This group deserves this opportunity.”
And Adams Central got to the state tournament by beating two of Nebraska’s most storied volleyball programs in Hastings St. Cecilia (seven state titles, three runner-ups in 24 app) in subdistricts and Grand Island Central Catholic (10 state titles, nine runner-ups in 32 state appearances) in the district final this past Saturday.
“That’s almost surreal to think that we did that this week to reach the state tournament,” Lollman said. “We knew we had to do the big and little things well to be successful in both those matches and we did a lot of those things well.”
The Patriots, ranked No. 8 in Class C-1, will be the No. 8 seed and will face top-ranked Wahoo at 2 p.m. on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central goes to the 1-2 punch of Caitlyn Scott and Jessica Babcock. Scott leads the way with 311 kills, while Babcock has chipped in 277. Lollman said they’ve done a good job in the front but enjoy the back row as they second and third in digs at 259 and 207, respectively, behind Morgan Burr at 277.
“Their hitting efficiency (at .275 and .243, respectively) has just been phenomenal. But to be that solid as six-rotation players really says something,” Lollman said. “But if you ask either of them, I think they would tell you that they enjoy the back row more. They have that defensive mentality and that’s something they’ve always wanted to get better at.
“And those three girls are our only ones that serve receive for us. That’s been huge in our success.”
But other players have stepped up as well with Lauryn Scott with 106 kills, Camille Wellensiek with 86 kills and 58 blocks and Hannah Gengenbach with 49 kills. Chelsey Wiseman has dished out 610 assists.
Adams Central is the underdog going into its matchup with Wahoo, who have dropped only three sets this season. Mya Larsen not only leads the Warrior attack, but the Class C-1 field with 431 kills, while setter Elle Glock, who has dished out 845 set assists, has committed to play volleyball at USC.
Lollman said she knows its going to be a challenge against Wahoo, who won state titles in 2017 and 2018, in the opening round.
“Larsen is good on the outside and they have a talented setter,” she said. “We know they have a tradition of winning and they expect to win. I think our kids are embracing the opportunity of competing again against a very good team.”
But Lollman said she felt the strong schedule will help Adams Central. The Patriots have played seven teams that are competing at the state tournament.
“We got 20 wins against a pretty good schedule but there were a lot of sets that we’ve lost by two points. We just had to find ways to finish those sets so I knew our girls could compete,” Lollman said. “We’ve competed with everybody and no matter who is on the other side, they will go out and give it their all. I feel they will do that again this weekend.”
