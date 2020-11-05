After lack of closure, Tri-City Storm's enthusiasm at all-time high for start of new season

Last season easily came to the oddest conclusion in the history of the Tri-City Storm.
It ended, for all intents and purposes, with the team shortly into a bus trip to a weekend series in Fargo. Those games in mid-March were called off due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic across the country, and the United States Hockey League eventually canceled the rest of the season with the Storm having 12 games remaining before the Clark Cup playoffs would have started.
“It definitely left us feeling a lack of closure,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said. “We didn’t get that closure as coaches or players with the uncertainty of the situation. Usually your season ends on the ice with a win or a loss. We didn’t have exit meetings.
“But because of that, I can sense there’s a greater excitement level for this season than I’ve ever been around before from players, coaches and staff. This has reminded us all why we love hockey. It was nice to get away and spend more time with our families than we usually get and reflect on things, but now we’re really ready to go again.”
The uncertainly certainly isn’t gone from the sports world with COVID-19 cases reaching daily all-time highs in the United States this week. The Storm’s scheduled season opener on Friday at Des Moines was postponed due to standards not being met according to USHL safety protocols.
Tri-City now is scheduled to begin Saturday at Sioux City, and when the Storm does take the ice, Noreen believes the team’s depth is one major reason to be excited about the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of guys back from last season who had good summers — I guess I should say offseasons — and they got stronger and got faster,” Noreen said. “Then we added some guys who are going to be pushing them and challenging them. That kind of competition makes teams better. All of the guys showed up in shape and ready to go, and they’ve stepped up to every challenge that we’ve given them so far.”
The 10 veterans returning include forward Matthew Knies who put up 45 points in 44 games with 14 goals and 31 assists last season. The University of Minnesota commit had a 13-game point streak and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.
A pair of experienced defensemen also return in Kyle Aucoin and Cole McWard. Aucoin is a Harvard commit who was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round.
McWard has played 97 games for Tri-City and is a Michigan commit.
Goaltender Todd Scott will be joined by newcomer Grant Riley as the Storm’s netminding tandem. Scott went 8-3-1 with a 2.92 goals against average and .902 save percentage last year while Riley is a Boston College commit who was with the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League.
Along with a later start, this year’s schedule will have another different look. Teams will only play intradivisional games throughout the season.
Noreen said there are positives and negatives that will come along with that.
“It will cut down on our travel, especially since we’re an outlier geographically,” he said. “We won’t have any five-day trips, although those really help with team bonding.
“The West Division has been really tough and extremely competitive the last couple of years. There’s not going to be a night off and you’ll never enter an easy building. Then you have the fact that eight teams are fighting for four playoffs spots instead of six teams (in the East).”
While preseason scores are meaningless, Noreen saw plenty of encouraging signs from the Storm’s undefeated run through the exhibition “Corn Cup” schedule against Lincoln and Omaha. Tri-City went 6-0 against those two Western Conference rivals and outscored them 30-8.
“I like to think that winning and playing the right way become habits,” he said.
Even with the differences and the uncertainties that the 2020-21 season may bring, Noreen said the Storm strives to develop the same identity that he has wanted it to have throughout his tenure.
“No. 1, we want guys who are great teammates, guys who stick up for each other and play for each other,” he said. “No. 2, we want a team that plays hard and a team that plays fast — skates fast, passes fast, thinks fast. The last thing is we want a relentless mindset. Those are the things that we work on to become a better team every day.”
Tri-City’s home opener is scheduled for Nov. 14 against Lincoln.
