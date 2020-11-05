After lack of closure, Tri-City Storm's enthusiasm at all-time high for start of new season

Along with a later start, this year’s schedule will have another different look. Teams will only play intradivisional games throughout the season.

Noreen said there are positives and negatives that will come along with that.

“It will cut down on our travel, especially since we’re an outlier geographically,” he said. “We won’t have any five-day trips, although those really help with team bonding.

“The West Division has been really tough and extremely competitive the last couple of years. There’s not going to be a night off and you’ll never enter an easy building. Then you have the fact that eight teams are fighting for four playoffs spots instead of six teams (in the East).”

While preseason scores are meaningless, Noreen saw plenty of encouraging signs from the Storm’s undefeated run through the exhibition “Corn Cup” schedule against Lincoln and Omaha. Tri-City went 6-0 against those two Western Conference rivals and outscored them 30-8.

“I like to think that winning and playing the right way become habits,” he said.

Even with the differences and the uncertainties that the 2020-21 season may bring, Noreen said the Storm strives to develop the same identity that he has wanted it to have throughout his tenure.