Alexa Blase happy with her volleyball career at Omaha

Blase said that was a strange year having to play the season in the spring instead of the fall.

“That was definitely one of the weirdest things ever, especially since I’ve been playing it my whole life in the fall,” she said. “Normally we would have gotten a spring break or have Easter off but we ended playing for the conference title during those times. It was a strange time.”

Then came her senior year, where she saw her playing time cut short but still saw the court as she competed in 11 matches this season.

Blase got to be part of the Mavs winning the Summit League regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Omaha reached the final before it got swept by No. 2 South Dakota, which hosted the tournament, in the final.

Despite not playing much during her senior season, Blase said she didn’t care and was still happy to help Omaha.

“I was still pumped to be there for my teammates and stay as positive as much as I can for them,” Blase said. “It wasn’t always easy because you do want to play but if I didn’t, no big deal.”

Buttermore said he didn’t expect anything less from Blase during her senior year.