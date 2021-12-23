Alexa Blase happy with her volleyball career at Omaha

Starting out as a walk on, Alexa Blase didn’t know what to expect after making the decision to play volleyball for the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Four years later while earning a scholarship, the Grand Island Senior High standout wouldn’t change anything about playing for the Mavericks.
Blase wrapped up her career with Omaha in November. She said she got more than she expected while playing for the Mavs.
“It was a big challenge coming to Omaha. Now that my four years are over, the amount of time and work I put into it and what it gave back to me was unreal,” she said. “It was really the best times of my life being there. It was definitely a great learning experience.”
Omaha coach Matt Buttermore, who started coaching the Mavs in 2019, said Blase was a great person to coach.
“She’s really smart and witty. She brought a great attitude into whatever she did for us. She bought in and understood the concepts. She was a great teammate and they enjoyed being around her,” Buttermore said. “She led the bench during the games. She did that every day. She was always willing to make the changes if you tell her to and that’s someone you want in the gym.”
Blase began her Omaha career as a walk-on while playing for former coach Rose Shires. She participated in three matches and played in three sets.
She earned a scholarship during the second semester of her freshmen year.
Then she was put off scholarship during her sophomore year. Blase said there were enough players coming in that all the scholarships were taken.
However, she still saw the court and made an impact during her sophomore season. She appeared in 18 matches and 59 sets as an outside hitter. She had 110 kills with a .147 hitting efficiency with two assists and 18 blocks.
During the semifinals of the Summit League tournament, Blase had a career-high 15 kills when Omaha defeated top-seed South Dakota before falling to Denver, who hosted the tournament, in the championship.
That season allowed Blase to be put back on scholarship.
But after that came her junior year when the season was delayed until February by the Summit League due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the spring season, Blase played in 17 matches, including 12 starts with 54 sets played. She tied for second on the team with 20 service aces. She had 115 kills, five assists, 51 digs and 21 blocks. She had a season-high 14 kills against both South Dakota and North Dakota State.
“She really earned her way into the starting position during her sophomore and junior year for us,” Buttermore said. “She scored a lot of big points for us in some big matches.”
Blase said that was a strange year having to play the season in the spring instead of the fall.
“That was definitely one of the weirdest things ever, especially since I’ve been playing it my whole life in the fall,” she said. “Normally we would have gotten a spring break or have Easter off but we ended playing for the conference title during those times. It was a strange time.”
Then came her senior year, where she saw her playing time cut short but still saw the court as she competed in 11 matches this season.
Blase got to be part of the Mavs winning the Summit League regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Omaha reached the final before it got swept by No. 2 South Dakota, which hosted the tournament, in the final.
Despite not playing much during her senior season, Blase said she didn’t care and was still happy to help Omaha.
“I was still pumped to be there for my teammates and stay as positive as much as I can for them,” Blase said. “It wasn’t always easy because you do want to play but if I didn’t, no big deal.”
Buttermore said he didn’t expect anything less from Blase during her senior year.
“She did a great job in handling herself in being a great teammate and working hard in practice. She brought a lot of emotional energy to the gym and was an emotional leader this year,” Buttermore said. “She really was a big part of our success this past year as she was her previous two years.
“We still needed her because if she would have quit, I really don’t know if we would have been as good this year.”
If Omaha would have won Summit League Championship, it would have participated in the NCAA tournament for the first-time ever. Blase said that would have been a great way for her to end her career.
“That would have been like a cherry on top because we had such an eye-opening season,” she said.
Blase, who earned three Summit League Volleyball Academic honor roll and two Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence awards, said she was glad she picked Omaha, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication.
“It was such a fun time. The biggest thing is that all four years, I thought we had great team chemistry and that’s what made it fun over the years,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it because of the things I learned here.”