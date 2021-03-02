Ben Schoen makes immediate big impact with Tri-City Storm

KEARNEY — Listed at 5-foot-8 and 156 pounds, Ben Schoen is far from the biggest physical presence on the ice for the Tri-City Storm.

But Schoen quickly showed that he could play a huge presence in the Storm’s success for the rest of the regular season and potentially into the chase for a Clark Cup.

Since being acquired in a trade with Youngstown, the 18-year-old native of Maumee, Ohio, produced three goals and two assists and was plus-4 over five games.

“Right away I kind of blended well with the guys,” Schoen said. “The offense and the high skill they have here fits my game pretty well. I’m happy to be in Tri-City and couldn’t be happier with how it worked out. I’m excited to be moving forward.”

Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen likes the immediate impact Schoen has made in a Storm sweater.

“I’ve said it all along — it’s no different than a couple years ago when we went out and got Shane Pinto,” Noreen said. “We felt he was the best player available. We felt like we owed it to this group to show them that we were all in on this season, and I think it’s obvious to anybody who is in the arena what he brings to our team.