Ben Schoen makes immediate big impact with Tri-City Storm

KEARNEY — Listed at 5-foot-8 and 156 pounds, Ben Schoen is far from the biggest physical presence on the ice for the Tri-City Storm.
But Schoen quickly showed that he could play a huge presence in the Storm’s success for the rest of the regular season and potentially into the chase for a Clark Cup.
Since being acquired in a trade with Youngstown, the 18-year-old native of Maumee, Ohio, produced three goals and two assists and was plus-4 over five games.
“Right away I kind of blended well with the guys,” Schoen said. “The offense and the high skill they have here fits my game pretty well. I’m happy to be in Tri-City and couldn’t be happier with how it worked out. I’m excited to be moving forward.”
Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen likes the immediate impact Schoen has made in a Storm sweater.
“I’ve said it all along — it’s no different than a couple years ago when we went out and got Shane Pinto,” Noreen said. “We felt he was the best player available. We felt like we owed it to this group to show them that we were all in on this season, and I think it’s obvious to anybody who is in the arena what he brings to our team.
“It’s not just his scoring. He wants to win. He came here because he wants to win, and that’s obviously our goal. I think anytime you’re a guy like that in a situation where you’re not on a playoff team and you get moved to a team that is winning and is going to the playoffs, I think it’s a boost not only to the player but a boost to the team you’re coming to as well.”
Trading for the Penn State recruit was a break from the pattern of moves Tri-City made during this season.
Most of its trades were moving players away and gaining future draft picks.
But by piling up those extra picks, that allowed the Storm to make the move for Schoen to help this year’s team while not hampering future years.
“We gave up two first-round picks, but we had an extra pick in both drafts so we still have a first-round pick in the next two drafts and an abundance of other picks as well,” Noreen said. “We moved a lot of these guys’ buddies to get those draft picks. We felt like we owed it to the group that was here to know, hey, we’re not building for the future.
“Obviously we care about the future, but we believe in this group right now. That’s why we went out and made the move.”
The trade upgraded Schoen from playing on the team with the worst record in the league to one in the thick of the playoff spot battle in the Western Conference.
Youngstown is 6-18-3-2, 20 points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and has been outscored by 35 goals.
Tri-City is 19-11-1-1, six points behind West-leading Fargo and has outscored its opponents by 28 goals.
But it was still difficult for Schoen to be traded.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” he said. “I was in Youngstown for three years and had some great relationships there. Moving all the way to Nebraska was definitely scary at first, but the guys have been awesome and the coaching staff has been unbelievable to me. My billet family has been awesome. It couldn’t have gone any better.”
Tri-City’s 78 goals allowed are by far the fewest given up in the United States Hockey League this year.
Schoen’s role is to help on the other end and give the Storm’s scoring a boost. No Tri-City player is in the top 20 in the league in scoring.
“I think I’m a smaller player than brings a lot of offense,” he said. “Talking with the coaches, the reason they brought me in was to bring a little more offense to the lineup. I’m just trying to do whatever I can every night to help the team. I’m happy with how it’s going so far.”
Schoen has ways to make a big impact even as a smaller player.
“I’m a smaller guy, so I have to use my speed,” he said. “Getting in and out of corners with my quickness and speed and making plays for my linemates is important.”
The reviews of Schoen with Tri-City have been strong so far.
He also likes what he’s seen from his new team.
“It’s a super-skilled team, really good defense, good goaltending and I think we know what we can do here,” Schoen said. “They know the end goal of the year, and that’s to win a Clark Cup. I think right now, with the talent we have, it’s a matter of putting in the work every day and knowing what we have to do every night to get to the finals and win it all.”
Storm Watch
Goaltender Connor Hopkins was named the USHL goaltender of the week on Tuesday. He gave up one goal on 24 shots during Sunday’s win over Sioux City. On Saturday, he stopped 11 out of 12 shots in six minutes after replacing Todd Scott after he left the game due to a penalty in a victory over Fargo. Hopkins is 7-3-1-0 with a .904 save percentage. ... Tri-City wraps up an eight-game home stand with games Friday through Sunday. The Storm tops the league in attendance with an average of 2.007 during a pandemic season where four franchises have yet to allow any fans and others are allowing varying percentages of full capacity into the door.