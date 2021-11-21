Cairo's Randy Jarzynka reached 100,000 lifetime running miles mark

CAIRO — Every time Randy Jarzynka puts on his clothes, laces up his shoes and heads out on his nearly daily run, a new outing awaits.
“It’s just a daily routine for me. Every run has a story,” said the Cairo resident. “I did eight miles a few days ago and there were 12 white geese off on the side of the road. I thought maybe it was an odd dream — where did those geese come from? I’m sure they came from a farm, but there they were off the road in a field.”
Jarzynka has plenty of stories to tell — “some good, some not so good,” he said with a laugh — and now he has one more particularly memorable one.
When Jarzynka arrived back home during his run on Saturday afternoon, he reached 100,000 lifetime miles.
A lifelong runner who took up the activity in high school and went on to have a standout college career running at Chadron State, Jarzynka’s feat is impressive in more ways than one.
Not only has he logged 100,000 miles running during his life, he has also literally logged 100,000 miles running during his life.
Jarzynka can pull out a stack of notebooks of graph paper documenting his running history. Grab any notebook, pick a date and Jarzynka will within seconds tell you how far he ran, what his total time and pace were, what shoes he wore and what the temperature was.
He even has what he calls his “lost miles,” papers that he originally thought he had lost with some of his earliest runs but later rediscovered in a box. His records date back to when he started running as a high school sophomore.
Jarzynka competed in track and cross country at Chadron State, and he placed sixth in the NAIA marathon championship in Houston in 1982 in a time of 2 hours and 38 minutes. That earned him All-American honors.
And he kept going from there as he has lived in Cairo and Grand Island, getting out on his daily runs and regularly competing in races of various lengths — although he ran his 40th and final marathon on his 40th birthday. Three of those were Boston.
It was only recently that Jarzynka started thinking that hitting the 100,000 mile milestone was a major accomplishment.
Then he found a list compiled by Amby Burfoot, a “Runner’s World” editor at large and the 1968 winner of the Boston Marathon.
“I didn’t think it was too big a deal until I went on that Amby Burfoot site on 100,000 milers (100klifetimemiles.com) and I didn’t realize there weren’t that many people — 115 or so,” Jarzynka said. “And some are deceased and some (lifetime totals) are estimated. I thought there would be a lot more.
“I know there are a lot more, but a lot of people don’t keep track.”
Putting in so many mile in his life was never a goal for Jarzynka.
“It’s just a daily thing for me — get out and run at some point,” he said. “I know there’s five or six days that I’ll miss (in a year). I’m not a streak runner. I did that one time and got sick. There’s just days where you have to take a day off — and that’s usually five or six days in the year, and that’s not too many.
“Some days I don’t feel like doing it, but at the end of the day I get five or six miles in. It’s just part of the day.”
Jarzynka feels fortunate to be able to hit the 100,000 mile mark.
“When you are a runner, you are runner for life,” he said. “Some of it is luck. Some people have knee replacements or hip replacements or feet problems or plantar fasciitis or back issues and can’t run anymore. They have to do low impact (exercises) or ride a bike.
“I’ve just been lucky that I can still go. It ain’t pretty, but it gets done and I feel good at the end of the day.”
As impressive as his dedication to running is his meticulous record keeping.
“It was just like, well, if I am going to do that, I’m going to keep track of it,” he said. “It’s like anything else. If I’m working a job, I’m going to keep track of the hours that I work.
“It doesn’t take much. A lot of people are doing it on computers now on spreadsheets and stuff. I like the old graph paper. It doesn’t take 10 seconds to write stuff down.”
Jarzynka may hit the treadmill on an icy or cold day, and he stays closer to Cairo during deer hunting season instead of venturing out too far into the countryside. But one way or another, he can usually be counted on to be seen out running nearly each and every day.
“I think it’s given me stability,” he said. “I still consider myself a loner type. I’m not big with the crowds. I don’t run with groups of people. I have a friend I run with, otherwise I’m out by myself. When you are running with someone else, what happens — and it’s good at times — is you get competitive and you start pushing.”
And there aren’t too many people who can compete with a 100,000 miler.