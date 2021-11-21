Cairo's Randy Jarzynka reached 100,000 lifetime running miles mark

Putting in so many mile in his life was never a goal for Jarzynka.

“It’s just a daily thing for me — get out and run at some point,” he said. “I know there’s five or six days that I’ll miss (in a year). I’m not a streak runner. I did that one time and got sick. There’s just days where you have to take a day off — and that’s usually five or six days in the year, and that’s not too many.

“Some days I don’t feel like doing it, but at the end of the day I get five or six miles in. It’s just part of the day.”

Jarzynka feels fortunate to be able to hit the 100,000 mile mark.

“When you are a runner, you are runner for life,” he said. “Some of it is luck. Some people have knee replacements or hip replacements or feet problems or plantar fasciitis or back issues and can’t run anymore. They have to do low impact (exercises) or ride a bike.

“I’ve just been lucky that I can still go. It ain’t pretty, but it gets done and I feel good at the end of the day.”

As impressive as his dedication to running is his meticulous record keeping.