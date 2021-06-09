Central City rallies past U-Save Pharmacy with 12 runs in seventh inning

Central City was down but not out against U-Save Pharmacy.

In a game that featured two ejections and went about 2 1/2 hours, Central City rallied from an 8-0 deficit to defeat U-Save Pharmacy 17-10 Wednesday at Ryder Park.

“I have to give it to them, they had great hits and came through when it mattered,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “They didn’t let the deficit of eight runs get in their heads. It’s unfortunate it didn’t go in our favor but that’s baseball.”

After getting behind 8-0 after three, Central City got back into the game with a four-run fourth inning, powered by a three-run home run from Ashton Gragg that brought them back to within 8-4.

Central City got a run back in the fifth on an Ayden Nelson RBI single.

U-Save looked like it was going to get a run in the sixth inning on a Evan Gydesen hit, but Pryce Ostermeier was tagged out at home.

Then Central City went to work in the seventh inning. Jackson McGinnis reached base on an error to start the inning, then Tres Gonsior hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 8-7. After Nelson and Tanner Schneiderheinz both reached base, Jake Twiss brought them both home to give Central City the lead.