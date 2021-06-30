Columbus uses early big innings to down Home Federal 7-3

Columbus struck early and Home Federal basically couldn’t withstand it.

Columbus went up 7-1 after two innings and defeated the Grand Island seniors 7-3 Wednesday at Ryder Park.

Columbus had seven hits in the first two innings, including getting everyone up to bat in the second frame, to get the early advantage.

“They really put some good swings on balls to start the game and they made them count,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said.

And Columbus pitcher Ryan Eickhoff made it difficult for the Grand Island seniors to get anything going. He pitched 6.1 innings on 106 pitches and had six strikeouts despite giving up seven hits.

“He pitched a great game,” Wells said. “He threw pitches for strikes and kept our guys off balance.”

Colin Flyr did most of the damage for Columbus in the early going. He had a double and a triple with three RBIs during the first two innings to help Columbus get off to the early lead.

Flyr and Kaden Young both went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Caleb Van Dyke was 2 for 4.

