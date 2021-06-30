Columbus uses early big innings to down Home Federal 7-3

Columbus struck early and Home Federal basically couldn’t withstand it.
Columbus went up 7-1 after two innings and defeated the Grand Island seniors 7-3 Wednesday at Ryder Park.
Columbus had seven hits in the first two innings, including getting everyone up to bat in the second frame, to get the early advantage.
“They really put some good swings on balls to start the game and they made them count,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said.
And Columbus pitcher Ryan Eickhoff made it difficult for the Grand Island seniors to get anything going. He pitched 6.1 innings on 106 pitches and had six strikeouts despite giving up seven hits.
“He pitched a great game,” Wells said. “He threw pitches for strikes and kept our guys off balance.”
Colin Flyr did most of the damage for Columbus in the early going. He had a double and a triple with three RBIs during the first two innings to help Columbus get off to the early lead.
Flyr and Kaden Young both went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Caleb Van Dyke was 2 for 4.
Wells brought in Jackson Hansen on relief and he didn’t allow Columbus to score another run for the rest of the game. He gave up five hits in pitching 5.1 innings.
“He did a great job coming in and put up a zero every single inning,” Wells said. “He was dominant and did what we needed him to do. He kept us in the game.”
Home Federal made a little bit of a charge in the third inning. Eli Arends led off the inning with a double and Ryan Williams reached on a single. Caleb Coslor hit an RBI groundout to score Arends, then Williams came around to score to cut the deficit to 7-3. However, Grand Island could muster only three hits after the third inning.
“Getting down 7-1 to start the game is never a good thing,” Wells said. “I thought we had some good at bats during the course of the game. We just didn’t get string enough hits together and didn’t put enough quality at-bats together when we needed to.”
Williams and Riley Plummer each went 2 for 3 to lead the Home Federal offense.
Home Federal will play a doubleheader at Bellevue East Friday. First game is scheduled for noon.
“We’ll need to come out and ready to go from the start against a Bellevue East team that’s very scrappy,” Wells said. “We’ll need to score runs early and throw up zeros early on.”
Columbus 340 000 0—7 12 1
Home Federal 102 000 0—3 7 1