Consistent goaltender Todd Scott leading Tri-City Storm's surge

That means that Scott needs to put together the type of season to draw the eyeballs of professional scouts, and he appears to be on his way to doing that.

“I’m like any guy who is 20 and still in juniors,” Scott said. “I know it’s my last year, and I want to keep playing. I hope to get a pro deal, but if not I’ll go get my degree and move on with life.”

Before that fork in the road arrives, Scott has several more months in Kearney, where he has played a big part in Tri-City surging past Omaha into second place in the Western Conference after a three-game sweep of the Lancers over the weekend.

“That was key to get six out of six points,” Scott said. “I think we’re taking big strides as a team.”

He points out the chemistry as one of the reasons he enjoys playing for the Storm so much.

“We stick together and always have each other’s backs,” Scott said. “The team is pretty tight, and we aren’t going to back down.”

That was on display when Sunday’s 7-2 home win against Omaha started to get heated. Scott was pounding his stick on the ice as hard as any Storm player after teammate Steven Bellini got involved in a fight behind the Tri-City net in the second period.