Consistent goaltender Todd Scott leading Tri-City Storm's surge

Todd Scott’s goals for his final season with the Tri-City Storm and the United States Hockey League can be summed up in one word.
Consistency.
“I want to be as consistent as I can,” said the 20-year-old goaltender and a native of Albertville, Minnesota. “Like everybody else, I want to keep getting better. I want to do everything I can when I start to give my team a chance to win.”
Scott has been consistent this season – consistently good.
On Thursday, he was named the USHL’s goaltender of the week for the fourth time this season. He currently sports stellar statistics of an 11-4-0-1 record, a league-leading 1.93 goals against average and a .918 save percentage (second in the USHL).
Storm head coach Anthony Noreen said Scott’s consistency along with some extra motivation has led him to put together this type of season.
“With the way last season ended (due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the league) with the way he was playing in net, I think he was very motivated for this season,” he said. “He’s also a guy who is in his last year in the league and he’s not NCAA eligible (after playing in the Western Hockey League), so he knows if he’s going to continue playing, he needs to sign a pro contract after this year.”
That means that Scott needs to put together the type of season to draw the eyeballs of professional scouts, and he appears to be on his way to doing that.
“I’m like any guy who is 20 and still in juniors,” Scott said. “I know it’s my last year, and I want to keep playing. I hope to get a pro deal, but if not I’ll go get my degree and move on with life.”
Before that fork in the road arrives, Scott has several more months in Kearney, where he has played a big part in Tri-City surging past Omaha into second place in the Western Conference after a three-game sweep of the Lancers over the weekend.
“That was key to get six out of six points,” Scott said. “I think we’re taking big strides as a team.”
He points out the chemistry as one of the reasons he enjoys playing for the Storm so much.
“We stick together and always have each other’s backs,” Scott said. “The team is pretty tight, and we aren’t going to back down.”
That was on display when Sunday’s 7-2 home win against Omaha started to get heated. Scott was pounding his stick on the ice as hard as any Storm player after teammate Steven Bellini got involved in a fight behind the Tri-City net in the second period.
Scott also skated towards center ice after a frustrated Omaha goaltender Grant Riley kept motioning towards him after an altercation in Riley’s crease with 25 seconds remaining in the contest before things cooled off.
Scott — who gravitated towards goaltending at a young age because he thought the pads looked cool —made his debut with the Storm on Jan. 11, 2020, after being acquired in a trade with Sioux City. He went 13-8-3-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .902 save percentage before last season was shut down in mid-March.
It was a trade that needed to be made, Noreen said.
“It simply came down to analytics,” he said. “We were giving up the same amount of scoring chances – and sometimes fewer – than in the previous season, and the puck was going in more often. You don’t want to blame one player or one position, but if you take your emotions out of it, we weren’t stopping the puck enough.”
Storm associate coach Ethan Goldberg vouched for Scott from his time as an assistant coach with the Musketeers, and the rest is history.
It was a move that Scott was comfortable making.
“I was excited to come here,” he said. “I knew ‘E’ (Goldberg) coming into it and I had played with some of the guys here before.”
It’s a trade that’s worked out for both player and team. Scott is the latest in a recent line of Storm goaltenders who have been amongst the best in the USHL like Jake Kielly, Filip Larsson and Isaiah Saville.
That comes after the team regularly struggled in the netminding department over its first 15 years and had to almost annually make moves to acquire a No. 1 goalie with the rare exception of the 2003-04 Anderson Cup winning team.
“To be in it at the end, you need to have an elite goaltender,” Noreen said. “I think it’s the most important position in all of sports. We have always built teams from the net out.”
Storm Watch
% Noreen said last weekend’s sweep of Omaha – during which the Storm outscored the Lancers by a total of 16-3 – was important in more ways than in the standings.
He said it snapped a two-week stretch where the Storm played really well in a Friday win and still played pretty well on Saturday but lost.
“Saturday’s game in their building was the most important game of the weekend,” he said. “They came out and gave us everything that they had like we knew they would. They took an early lead (2:17 into the game), but we responded.”
% Tri-City continues to be very active in the trade department, most recently sending defenseman and sixth round Detroit Red Wings draft pick Kyle Aucoin to Muskegon for draft picks.
Noreen said several factors have led to the trades, most of which have resulted in the Storm acquiring draft picks.
“No. 1, we want guys who want to be here,” he said. “We want guys who know – especially this year – how lucky they are to be playing hockey for this team, this organization and this town.”
The coronavirus pandemic also played a part in setting up the Storm’s trade activity.
“With the uncertainty of this year, we brought in a lot of bodies,” Noreen said. “That was with the understanding that we couldn’t keep everyone, and at some point we’d have to get the roster down to 25.”
And the trades are also part of Noreen’s philosophy not to put all of a team’s chips into winning for one year but to make sure that things are set up to continue the Storm’s success in future seasons.
“In the next two years, we have 27 draft picks with plenty of them in the top four rounds,” he said. “We have multiple picks in the first round, multiple picks in the second round. We’ve gone for quality, not just quantity.”
% Tri-City’s average attendance of 1,816 is second in the USHL in a year where different franchises have to follow different Directed Health Measures.
“With the restrictions, I can’t say enough about how much the fan support has meant to us,” Noreen said. “These have been some of the most electric crowds I’ve been part of, and it’s given us a real home-ice advantage. Our players and staff really appreciate that, and I hope we can keep doing things safely.”