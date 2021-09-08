Family speaks out about son's treatment by hockey player

In response to The Independent’s request last week to interview Tri-City Storm President of hockey operations/head coach Anthony Noreen and Miller concerning Crothers’ letter, a Storm official indicated that the organization would release a statement. That statement wasn’t available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Crothers said in the letter that the bullying incidents intensified as the boys grew older.

“We pulled Isaiah out of your reach until sixth grade when you walked back into his life,” Crothers wrote. “Do you remember having Isaiah sit next to you on the bus, while having your bully accomplice sit behind him, smacking him on the head and punching him from behind? It was reported and nothing done.

“Do you remember telling him, on one of those occasions, that his BLACK family didn’t love him and that’s why he has a WHITE family? Do you remember spitting in his face and calling him an N-word waiting for the bus at school? It was reported and nothing done.