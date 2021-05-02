Fargo rides hot goaltender Brennan Boynton to Game 3, series win over Tri-City Storm

Knies fed Carter Mazur at the crease, and he finished the opportunity to give the Storm the lead 71 second after the opening faceoff.

“We wanted to get off to a good start, and I thought we did,” Noreen said. “I don’t really think there was a lull at any point. Our team over the course of the series did what we set out to do. Unfortunately we ran into a hot goaltender.”

Fargo answered at 6:44 when Aaron Huglen won a faceoff directly to Tristan Broz at the top of the left circle, and Broz was able to one-time a shot past Storm goaltender Todd Scott, who had 19 stops.

The Storm retook the lead at 12:52 when Cole O’Hara skated from left to right towards to crease and sent a wrister that eluded Boynton, the last shot of the series to do so.

Predictably at this point after Fargo tied Game 2 on four different occasions, the Force pulled even at 2.

It took until the second period, but Mason Salquist pounced on a rebound behind Scott and banged it home at 6:05 for a power-play goal.

The Force took its first regulation lead since Game 1 at 9:05. Bear Hughes sent a long pass to Jeremy Davidson as they entered the Storm zone, and Davidson 1-timed a rocket into the back of the net.