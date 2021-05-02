Fargo rides hot goaltender Brennan Boynton to Game 3, series win over Tri-City Storm

KEARNEY — Tri-City’s season came to an end Sunday.
Fargo claimed about as even of a best-of-3 series as one will find by edging the Storm 3-2 in the deciding contest at the Viaero Center.
All three games were completed within a 48-hour span and saw neither team hold a two-goal lead at any point.
In a series like this, Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said a pair of factors ultimately decided the outcome.
One of those was Force goaltender Brennan Boynton. The Minnesota recruit made 36 saves to help his team win a Game 3 in which it was outshot 38-22.
“Opportunistic scoring, certainly on their end (was a factor),” Noreen said. “I think their goaltender is probably the difference in the series. I don’t know what the scoring chances or shots were tonight, but I imagine they were probably 2- or 3-to-1. That’s why you have a goalie, and I thought he was excellent.
“Credit them, they got some opportunities and put them away, but it’s good hockey.”
Tri-City didn’t show any early lingering aftereffects from Saturday’s overtime loss in Game 2.
Matthew Knies quickly picked up a Fargo turnover in the Force’s zone and rushed toward the net to initiate a 2-on-1.
Knies fed Carter Mazur at the crease, and he finished the opportunity to give the Storm the lead 71 second after the opening faceoff.
“We wanted to get off to a good start, and I thought we did,” Noreen said. “I don’t really think there was a lull at any point. Our team over the course of the series did what we set out to do. Unfortunately we ran into a hot goaltender.”
Fargo answered at 6:44 when Aaron Huglen won a faceoff directly to Tristan Broz at the top of the left circle, and Broz was able to one-time a shot past Storm goaltender Todd Scott, who had 19 stops.
The Storm retook the lead at 12:52 when Cole O’Hara skated from left to right towards to crease and sent a wrister that eluded Boynton, the last shot of the series to do so.
Predictably at this point after Fargo tied Game 2 on four different occasions, the Force pulled even at 2.
It took until the second period, but Mason Salquist pounced on a rebound behind Scott and banged it home at 6:05 for a power-play goal.
The Force took its first regulation lead since Game 1 at 9:05. Bear Hughes sent a long pass to Jeremy Davidson as they entered the Storm zone, and Davidson 1-timed a rocket into the back of the net.
That turned out to be the game-winner after a scoreless and penalty-free third period.
Fargo outscored Tri-City 2-0 in the decisive second period despite being outshot 17-6.
“The second period they get two goals and the scoring chances are probably 3-to-1,” Noreen said. “Again, the goalie is the great equalizer in hockey and he did a tremendous job.”
Tri-City pulled Scott late for an extra attacker to try and extend the game. Boynton gobbled up a Mazur shot from left of the net on the Storm’s best scoring chance during that stretch, and the Force celebrated on the ice following the final buzzer.
“I think we felt if we kept coming, (a goal) was going to come,” Noreen said. “I don’t think there was a shred of doubt on our bench right up until the last second. We did what you’re supposed to do. We won loose puck races, we won loose puck battles, we created opportunities at the net.
“It just didn’t go, and it’s a shame there had to be a loser in this series. This team has nothing to hang their heads about. This group is as special of a group as I’ve been around.”