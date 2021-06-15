Fast start helps U-Save Pharmacy defeat Aurora

The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team was ready to go against Aurora Tuesday evening at Ryder Park.
After starting pitcher Ayden Beren sat down Aurora in the top of the first, the Grand Island seniors struck with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take charge during an 8-5 win.
All of the runs came with two outs and nobody on. U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said he was pleased with how the first inning went.
“We really came out firing today. Even though the first two guys got out for us, they still had good at bats,” he said. “We found a way to scratch out five runs there. We had great at bats, guys got on and we were aggressive on the bases, along with getting some big two-out base hits in that inning.”
Aidan Keyes was hit by the pitch to get U-Save going. After an Evan Gydesen walk and a Greg Robinson infield single, Beran hit a two-RBI double to score both runs. After a Riley Chrastil walk, Tegan Lemkau cleared the bases with a three-RBI double for the 5-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until the fifth when Aurora got on the board with a Cayden Phillips RBI single that scored Max Wiarda.
However, U-Save got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Robinson scored on a wild pitch for a 6-1 lead.
Aurora didn’t go away as it scored three more runs while not getting a hit in the top of the sixth inning. They scored their runs on an error, a wild pitch and a groundout to trim the deficit to 6-4.
But just like the previous inning, U-Save responded as Gage Broekmeier reached on a triple. He scored on a Michael Moreno flyout. Then Rodriguez brought home Gydesen for the final margin.
Anderson said he was happy with the response from U-Save in both innings.
“They made a run at things but the response we had was a big thing for us,” Anderson said. “It was just a matter of getting guys on and having good at bats and good team at bats.”
Beran was leading hitter as he was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
He also got the win for U-Save as he pitched 5 1/3 innings, gave up four hits and had a strikeout. Payton Gangwish came on in relief and gave up only one hit and had four strikeouts, including the last two.
“Ayden did what we asked him to do. He threw strikes, got ahead of hitters and when he did get guys on, he let his defense do the work and we made the plays behind him,” Anderson said. “And Payton followed him up and pitched outstanding. Great job by both pitchers.”
Phillips and Jayson Havens both went 2 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Aurora offense.
U-Save will be back in action against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ryder Park.
Aurora 000 013 1—5 5 3