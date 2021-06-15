Fast start helps U-Save Pharmacy defeat Aurora

The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team was ready to go against Aurora Tuesday evening at Ryder Park.

After starting pitcher Ayden Beren sat down Aurora in the top of the first, the Grand Island seniors struck with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take charge during an 8-5 win.

All of the runs came with two outs and nobody on. U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said he was pleased with how the first inning went.

“We really came out firing today. Even though the first two guys got out for us, they still had good at bats,” he said. “We found a way to scratch out five runs there. We had great at bats, guys got on and we were aggressive on the bases, along with getting some big two-out base hits in that inning.”

Aidan Keyes was hit by the pitch to get U-Save going. After an Evan Gydesen walk and a Greg Robinson infield single, Beran hit a two-RBI double to score both runs. After a Riley Chrastil walk, Tegan Lemkau cleared the bases with a three-RBI double for the 5-0 lead.

The score stayed that way until the fifth when Aurora got on the board with a Cayden Phillips RBI single that scored Max Wiarda.

However, U-Save got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Robinson scored on a wild pitch for a 6-1 lead.