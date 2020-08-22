Field announced for 2021 Heartland Hoops Classic

The lineup has been announced for the 14th Annual Heartland Hoops Classic, which will take place Feb. 13, 2021.
The upcoming event will feature three Grand Island teams as well as two high-profile national teams.
Two out-of-state favorites return to the Hoops Classic to face off against Nebraska’s best Class A teams. Sunrise Christian Academy will face 2020 Class A State Champion Bellevue West and Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn. Sunrise Christian’s Elite Team has produced 38 Division I players, was a 2019 Geico Nationals qualifier, and is currently ranked No. 2 on the MaxPreps Way-Too-Early Top 25.
Oak Hill Academy, a perennial national powerhouse, has produced 35 NBA players and countless Division I players over the years; the team is ranked No. 18 in the MaxPreps poll after graduating most of its starters. Oak Hill will take on Class A State runner-up Millard North and star point guard Hunter Sallis.
The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and includes the following eight games:
-- 8:30 a.m. — Mullen vs Loomis
-- 10:10 a.m. — Elkhorn North vs St. Paul
-- 11:50 a.m. — Ashland Greenwood vs Northwest
-- 1:30 p.m. — Mt. Michael Benedictine vs Grand Island Senior High
-- 3:15 p.m. — BRLD vs Auburn
-- 5 p.m. — Grand Island Central Catholic vs Lincoln Pius X
-- 6:45 p.m. — Sunrise Christian Academy vs Bellevue West
8:30 p.m. — Oak Hill Academy vs Millard North
Tickets tentatively go on sale Dec. 1, and are available at the Heartland Events Center box office and http://www.ticketmaster.com/ General admission tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students, and are good for all eight games. A limited number of courtside seats are available for premium pricing.
Media passes will be issued specifically for this event but NSAA passes will not be accepted. News and sports department personnel who wish to receive media credentials should contact Tino Martinez at HeartlandHoopsClassicGI@gmail.com
This event is sponsored by Tom Dinsdale Automotive, West Faidley Medical Center and Pro Team Design.