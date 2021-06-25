Focused Henry Kosmicki places second at Central Nebraska Junior Amateur

The new format for the Central Nebraska Junior Amateur suited Henry Kosmicki just fine.

Kosmicki, who will be a senior at Grand Island Senior High, tied for the best score of Friday’s second round at Riverside Golf Club.

His 70 allowed him to place second in the boys 16-and-over division with a two-day total of 145, six strokes behind Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman.

“It went pretty good,” Kosmicki said. “I had a lot of birdies, so it was pretty fun. Towards the end, I kept the ball in the fairway, so that helped a lot. That was pretty key.”

The CNJA underwent a change this year with Lochland Country Club in Hastings hosting the first round Thursday before play transferred to Riverside.

“That was a lot of fun, and I like both of the courses,” Kosmicki said. “I think it’s good to have these two-day events because some guys can come out and shoot really well one day, but if you can put two days together it shows who is pretty solid.”

It was his mental approach that allowed him to finish 36 holes at 1-over par.

“I just tried to stay focused and not get too worked up about bad breaks,” said Kosmicki, who is having a busy summer of golf.

