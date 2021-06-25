Focused Henry Kosmicki places second at Central Nebraska Junior Amateur

The new format for the Central Nebraska Junior Amateur suited Henry Kosmicki just fine.
Kosmicki, who will be a senior at Grand Island Senior High, tied for the best score of Friday’s second round at Riverside Golf Club.
His 70 allowed him to place second in the boys 16-and-over division with a two-day total of 145, six strokes behind Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman.
“It went pretty good,” Kosmicki said. “I had a lot of birdies, so it was pretty fun. Towards the end, I kept the ball in the fairway, so that helped a lot. That was pretty key.”
The CNJA underwent a change this year with Lochland Country Club in Hastings hosting the first round Thursday before play transferred to Riverside.
“That was a lot of fun, and I like both of the courses,” Kosmicki said. “I think it’s good to have these two-day events because some guys can come out and shoot really well one day, but if you can put two days together it shows who is pretty solid.”
It was his mental approach that allowed him to finish 36 holes at 1-over par.
“I just tried to stay focused and not get too worked up about bad breaks,” said Kosmicki, who is having a busy summer of golf.
“I have an event at least every week,” he said.
It’s an important summer for Kosmicki and his Grand Island Senior High teammates, who finished fifth at the Class A state tournament in May. The team’s top four finishers at state all return for the upcoming school year.
“I feel like we’re very motivated to try and get better and try to compete as good as we can with all the top Class A schools,” Kosmicki said.
Northwest gradate Joey Holling placed fourth with a 151, while Kosmicki’s Islanders teammate Jared Lehechka was tied for eighth with a 155.
There were 65 boys and 30 girls who completed the two rounds. The Nebraska PGA’s Drive, Chip and PUtt local qualifier also took place at Riverside on Friday for ages 7-15.
Among other top area finishers:
% Broken Bow’s Madison Jackson was third and Grand Island’s Hailey Kenkel 10th in the girls 16-and-over division.
% Grand Island’s Prestin Vilai was third, Bowdie Fox tied for fifth and Riley Holling tied for ninth in the boys 14-15 division.
% Grand Island’s Ayla Strong was third and Broken Bow’s Molly Custer sixth in the girls 14-15 division.
% In the boys 12-13 division, Grand Island’s Maxton Holling finished eighth.