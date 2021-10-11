From Russia, with love (of competing): Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev excelling with Storm

“That kid fights and battles for every single puck that comes in his direction,” Noreen said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first shot of practice or the last minute of a game. His compete level is special.”

Sergeev is modest about his own start to the season.

“I’m all right. The team did a good job,” he said. “All the guys are playing well.”

This is Sergeev’s third year in the United States after playing for U16 and U17 teams in Russia.

He attended the tryout camp of the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019 and appeared in two November games with the team, suffering a pair of losses.

Sergeev spent most of the rest of that season with the New Jersey Junior Titans of the North American Hockey League.

“First time I came to training camp to Sioux Falls, then I went to the New Jersey Titans,” Sergeev said. “My first year was a good experience.”

He joined the NAHL’s Shreveport Mudbugs last year and went 14-4-2 with a 2.17 GAA and .936 save percentage.

Returning to the USHL was a goal for Sergeev, who wants to continue to climb the hockey ranks to ultimately appear in the NHL.