From Russia, with love (of competing): Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev excelling with Storm

KEARNEY — From Russia, with love of competing, comes Arsenii Sergeev.
A desire to reach the highest levels of hockey has already made the 18-year-old goaltender a world traveler before ending up in central Nebraska this season playing for the Tri-City Storm.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is a native of Yaroslavl, Russia, a city of nearly 600,000 residents 160 miles northeast of Moscow.
It is literally and figuratively a world away from Kearney.
But Sergeev seems to find his latest temporary home in the United States as comfortable of a fit as he finds his time between the pipes.
“It’s a good town. I love Kearney,” he said. “It’s a good place to play hockey. It’s a hockey town.”
And if Sergeev continues his level of play from the first few weeks of the season, the Storm fan base should return that love.
The seventh-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames posted his first shutout by making 23 saves Saturday in a 3-0 win over Omaha.
In three starts, Sergeev is 3-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .956 save percentage.
Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said the shutout performance against the Lancers is typical of what Sergeev is capable of every time he starts.
“That kid fights and battles for every single puck that comes in his direction,” Noreen said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first shot of practice or the last minute of a game. His compete level is special.”
Sergeev is modest about his own start to the season.
“I’m all right. The team did a good job,” he said. “All the guys are playing well.”
This is Sergeev’s third year in the United States after playing for U16 and U17 teams in Russia.
He attended the tryout camp of the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019 and appeared in two November games with the team, suffering a pair of losses.
Sergeev spent most of the rest of that season with the New Jersey Junior Titans of the North American Hockey League.
“First time I came to training camp to Sioux Falls, then I went to the New Jersey Titans,” Sergeev said. “My first year was a good experience.”
He joined the NAHL’s Shreveport Mudbugs last year and went 14-4-2 with a 2.17 GAA and .936 save percentage.
Returning to the USHL was a goal for Sergeev, who wants to continue to climb the hockey ranks to ultimately appear in the NHL.
His next step after playing for the Storm was set when he committed to the University of Connecticut in July. He is the latest in a Russian pipeline for UConn, which includes current forward Vladislav Firstov, also a native of Yaroslavl.
“I want to have a great season and keep working to go to the next level and next level,” he said.
Sergeev appreciates the work ethic on this year’s Storm squad — just one of the reasons for a team record-tying 5-0-0-0 start.
“All the guys help each other,” he said. “Everybody works hard together.”
Sergeev is just half of a talented goaltending tandem.
Chase Clark — a 19-year-old sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals — is 2-0-0-0 with a 1.48 GAA and .956 save percentage.
Sergeev and Clark have identical statistics of 65 saves on 68 shots.
The Storm’s average of 1.20 goals allowed per game is by far the best in the league during the opening month, ahead of Lincoln (1.80) and Madison (2.20).
“We have a good time working together. We’re friends,” said Sergeev of Clark. “It’s important to play together. If somebody’s not part of the team, it doesn’t help things.”
Break time
Tri-City is currently on its longest stretch between games of the entire season. After Saturday’s win over the Lancers, the Storm won’t return to action until an Oct. 22 game at Sioux City.
“There’s no need for us to practice 10 days in a row,” Noreen said. “We’re going to take a couple days off. Some guys are going on college visits. Instead of doing them later in the year they’re going to knock them out right now.