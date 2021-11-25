Gavin Brindley wins international gold, now looks for more success with Tri-City Storm

“Wearing the USA jersey is the greatest honor that comes with being a hockey player from the United States,” Brindley said. “Being able to represent your country on a world-class stage and end up winning the event, it is hard to put into words how special it is. Playing for your country with a great group of guys don’t happen often, so when it does, all you can do is live in the moment and do whatever you can to win and be successful.”

Now Brindley returns with his focus on helping the Storm continue its success. He did that last weekend, scoring two goals and an assist in a sweep of Des Moines.

“We’re gelling together as a group,” he said. “From day one we’ve been best buds, so it’s a great group in there. We don’t back down.”

Brindley has been centering the Storm’s second line and has seven goals and five assists in 11 games. He had nine goals and 13 assists last year in his rookie season in the USHL.

“It’s a little bit easier having the experience, especially with how good the league was last year,” Brindley said. “The guys last year helped me out and helped the younger guys out, and I’m trying to do the same for the younger guys this year. Hopefully we can return the favor and win the Clark Cup.”