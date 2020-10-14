GICC falls to Norris in state tourney debut

HASTINGS – Third-seeded Norris took advantage of some extra chances to power past sixth-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic in the first round of the Class B state tournament.

The Titans used a combination of four home runs along with three errors by the Crusaders to pick up an 8-3 victory at the Smith Complex.

“I thought offensively we attacked really well early, then we kind of got back on our heels a little bit,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “Defensively we had three innings where we had some miscues that led to longer innings, and you can’t give a team like Norris extra at bats. They made us pay for those.”

Alexis Wiggins hurt the Crusaders the most. She went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, four RBIs and two runs.

The Creighton recruit also pitched a complete-game victory, allowing seven hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Alexis Bishoff and Matthea Boon also homered for Norris.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were concerned about their ability to put the bat on the ball and hit home runs,” Culler said. “They’re a good power team. They’re a disciplined hitting team.