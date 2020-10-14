GICC falls to Norris in state tourney debut

HASTINGS – Third-seeded Norris took advantage of some extra chances to power past sixth-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
The Titans used a combination of four home runs along with three errors by the Crusaders to pick up an 8-3 victory at the Smith Complex.
“I thought offensively we attacked really well early, then we kind of got back on our heels a little bit,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “Defensively we had three innings where we had some miscues that led to longer innings, and you can’t give a team like Norris extra at bats. They made us pay for those.”
Alexis Wiggins hurt the Crusaders the most. She went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, four RBIs and two runs.
The Creighton recruit also pitched a complete-game victory, allowing seven hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Alexis Bishoff and Matthea Boon also homered for Norris.
“We were concerned about their ability to put the bat on the ball and hit home runs,” Culler said. “They’re a good power team. They’re a disciplined hitting team.
“We did get them to chase early in the game a little bit. (Pitcher Alicyn O’Neill) was moving the ball a little bit. We missed some spots here and there but, again, if we make some plays defensively, we’re out of those innings.”
Andrea Palma had two of the Crusaders’ seven hits. Kiernan Paulk homered to right field in the top of the second to bring GICC to within 2-1.
But Norris added a run in each of the next two innings and pulled away with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
“I’m proud of my kids for the way they went in and fought early in the game, but we’ve got to execute a lot better defensively, especially here in the state tournament,” Culler said.
Central Catholic faces Crete in an 11:30 a.m. elimination game on Thursday. The Cardinals fell to Hastings 8-2.
“We’re 2-0 with them and both of them were one-run games,” Culler said. “It’s going to be competitive and it’s going to be tight. We can’t give these teams extra outs. I’m looking forward to cleaning some things up defensively and see what we’ve got.”
