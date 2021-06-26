GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Islanders' Kamdyn Barrientos makes most of her opportunity

“I was looking forward to track,” she said. “It was hard that we didn’t have it last year, even though there was some hope we were going to get it early in the season even when there wasn’t school going on. When they canceled it completely, it was really sad.”

And just like in softball, she made the most of her opportunities in the shot put and discus knowing there was actually going to be a season.

Barrientos set personal records in both the shot put (40-0) and discus (133-6) during the season.

GISH throws coach Jeff Tomlin said Barrientos had the tools to being a good thrower.

“I think softball and the throws compliment each other, just because of the back foot and hip action are very similar,” he said. “That makes her very explosive. She’s very strong because of her work ethic in the weight room and she’s very athletic as well.”

Barrientos went on to finish second in the discus (126-5), while taking fifth in the shot put (38-3 1/2) during the Class A state track meet this past May.

The weather wasn’t ideal when Barrientos threw in both events, especially in the discus where there was some rain with no wind during the Class A competition.