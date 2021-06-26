GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Islanders' Kamdyn Barrientos makes most of her opportunity

Kamdyn Barrientos wasn’t sure what was going to happen during her senior season.
There was so much uncertainty going into the high school sports season which started in the fall, not knowing if the season was going to get finished, let along get going at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.
When she heard the softball season was going to get going, Barrientos said she had one thought.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen so we just wanted to go out there, compete and not take anything for granted,” Barrientos said.
Grand Island softball coach Taylor Graves said Barrientos made sure her teammates understood that.
“She said on day one that we might not get through the season so let’s take advantage with what we have,” Graves said.
Barrientos took advantage of every opportunity she had while competing in sports during her senior season.
While being selected as the Independent girls athlete of the year, Barrientos hit a school record .518 batting average with 15 home runs, also a school record, had a .594 on base percentage, had 58 hits and 46 RBIs.
She said she wouldn’t have imagined having the year that she did.
“If you look at my other years, my numbers weren’t even close to what I did this year,” Barrientos said. “I think I hit around .418 my junior year, which still isn’t bad.”
Graves said Barrientos was not only intense player but a lead-by example player that her teammates looked up to.
“She might not be the most vocal on the field but she’s going to show her teammates what she expects to get things done by doing it that way. She always gives 120% all the time,” Graves said. “She’s a very competitive player.
While setting two single season school records, she also set three career school records with 22 career home runs, 49 career doubles and 146 career RBIs.
Graves said she enjoyed coaching Barrientos.
“She was a fun kid to watch play and a fun kid to coach,” Graves said. “She always wanted to be out there competing and that desire rubbed off on her teammates.”
Then came the track and field season, where she competed in the throwing events. Barrientos was coming off a sophomore season where she medaled in the 2019 state track meet in the both the discus (sixth) and the shot put (seventh).
Barrientos said she was excited for track to get going before the pandemic canceled the entire spring sports season her junior year.
“I was looking forward to track,” she said. “It was hard that we didn’t have it last year, even though there was some hope we were going to get it early in the season even when there wasn’t school going on. When they canceled it completely, it was really sad.”
And just like in softball, she made the most of her opportunities in the shot put and discus knowing there was actually going to be a season.
Barrientos set personal records in both the shot put (40-0) and discus (133-6) during the season.
GISH throws coach Jeff Tomlin said Barrientos had the tools to being a good thrower.
“I think softball and the throws compliment each other, just because of the back foot and hip action are very similar,” he said. “That makes her very explosive. She’s very strong because of her work ethic in the weight room and she’s very athletic as well.”
Barrientos went on to finish second in the discus (126-5), while taking fifth in the shot put (38-3 1/2) during the Class A state track meet this past May.
The weather wasn’t ideal when Barrientos threw in both events, especially in the discus where there was some rain with no wind during the Class A competition.
“Even though I wish the weather would have better, I was pretty happy with how I did at the state meet,” Barrientos said.
While getting ready to compete at Northern State in indoor track, where she said she will likely compete in the weight events, and softball, Barrientos said she enjoyed her time while competing for the Islanders, especially during her senior year.
“It was just fun to get out there and compete with my teammates, especially since we didn’t know what was going to happen when softball started,” Barrientos said. “This was a fun year and I’m glad I got the chance to compete during it this year.”