Hastings Sodbusters ready to get 2021 season underway

Things will look a little different for the Hastings Sodbusters and the Expedition League in the upcoming season.

Last summer, the Sodbusters started the season a month late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what has become the traditional late May start in the brief history of the wood bat summer collegiate league returns this year with Hastings hosting defending champion Fremont in Saturday’s 6:35 p.m. season opener at Duncan Field.

“It’s a different set of challenges this year,” said general manager Scott Galusha, who is co-owner of the team with Bryan Frew. “But I think the staff and I feel that we are prepared to get the season started.”

The pandemic affected more than just the start date of the league last year. It also changed the make-up of the league’s rosters.

“Last year we were one of the few leagues that played,” Galusha said. “That’s why we had a lot of (NCAA) Division I guys not only on our roster but around the league. This year Nebraska baseball still has two full weekends left.