Healthier Storm set to face Fargo in Clark Cup playoffs series

That six-game winless streak that the Tri-City Storm underwent to close out the regular season?
You can forget about it.
The Storm certainly has.
Tri-City instead is focused on the start of the Clark Cup playoffs. The Western Conference-champion Storm hosts fourth-seeded Fargo in a best-of-3 series Friday, Saturday and (if necessary) at the Viaero Center.
Head coach Anthony Noreen said that 0-5-1 stretch over the past two weeks was the result of the team preparing for the postseason, not the byproduct of bad play.
“We had earned the right to take a different approach to injuries,” he said. “We were able to rest some people who had nagging injuries. We were able to rest some of our top guys.
“You are judged on your body of work as a whole for the regular season. We had put ourselves in a position where we could do those things, and I think it would have been a disservice to this group if we didn’t. We didn’t need to have (goaltender) Todd (Scott) in net. The regular season is over, and now we’re focused on the next chapter.”
It’ll be a new chapter for most of the Storm players — and a majority of those on the eight teams that advanced to the United States Hockey League postseason.
Without a postseason last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a plethora of Clark Cup playoffs rookies getting their first experience of the league’s win-or-go-home season this weekend.
Noreen points out that captain Cole McWard is the only current player to have skated in a postseason game in a Storm sweater. The Ohio State recruit played in six postseason games in 2018-19.
The only other player with postseason experience is midseason trade acquisition Ben Schoen, who had two games with Youngstown in 2018-19.
“We only have two guys who have been in the league three years,” Noreen said. “The rest are first-year or second-year guys. They haven’t experienced anything like this. This is a special time for every hockey player, and they’ll get a taste of it this weekend.”
The good news for the Storm is the late-season rest for some players – which came immediately on the heels of an eight-game winning streak — worked. Noreen said the team is as healthy as can be expected at this point in the season, “the healthiest we’ve been in months.”
That will be needed against Fargo, a team the Storm went 4-2-0 against this season.
“They’re a team that’s older, big, strong and plays hard,” Noreen said. “They’re well-organized and well-coached as well. I think we’re the only two teams to make the playoffs every year since I’ve been here.
“We’ve been good against them because we know we have to be at our best to be able to beat them.”
The Force are led offensively by forward Tristan Broz, who was 12th in the league with 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists).
Goaltender Brennan Boynton was third in the league with a 2.46 goals against average and fourth with a .900 save percentage. He went 26-16-1-0 over 46 games.
Tri-City counters in net with Todd Scott, who went 22-10-2-1 and is second in both GAA (2.47) and save percentage (.910).
Hunter Strand tops the Storm offense with 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists).
“We’re going to have to play to our identity,” Noreen said. “That’s what we’ve talked about from the time we put this team together through training camp through the regular season. We need play hard, play fast, (have a) relentless mindset and be great teammates.
“We’ll need Todd to have a strong performance and special teams will be key.”
And with the first two rounds being best-of-3 series instead of best-of-5, you can expect the unexpected.
“In a three-game series anything can happen,” Noreen said. “A hot goalie, a call at a key moment, a hot line — everything is magnified. Every outstanding performance is magnified.”