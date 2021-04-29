Healthier Storm set to face Fargo in Clark Cup playoffs series

That six-game winless streak that the Tri-City Storm underwent to close out the regular season?

You can forget about it.

The Storm certainly has.

Tri-City instead is focused on the start of the Clark Cup playoffs. The Western Conference-champion Storm hosts fourth-seeded Fargo in a best-of-3 series Friday, Saturday and (if necessary) at the Viaero Center.

Head coach Anthony Noreen said that 0-5-1 stretch over the past two weeks was the result of the team preparing for the postseason, not the byproduct of bad play.

“We had earned the right to take a different approach to injuries,” he said. “We were able to rest some people who had nagging injuries. We were able to rest some of our top guys.

“You are judged on your body of work as a whole for the regular season. We had put ourselves in a position where we could do those things, and I think it would have been a disservice to this group if we didn’t. We didn’t need to have (goaltender) Todd (Scott) in net. The regular season is over, and now we’re focused on the next chapter.”