Heartland Boxing Championship returns Saturday

As the local sports scene slowly returns closer to a pre-pandemic stage, Reuben Rodriguez came to one conclusion.

“Normal is stressful,” he said.

It’s been a hectic week for the Grand Island promotor, who is putting on his first boxing event since coronavirus hit.

Heartland Boxing Championship VI takes place Saturday with a planned 9-fight card at the Heartland Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. with fights beginning at 8 p.m.

Rodriguez said things have been hectic for him on the promotion side and his business partner Justin Collins on the sponsorship side.

“There’s a lot of work,” he said. “The fighters have to have a negative COVID test. There’s just a lot of stuff that has to be done.

“But Justin and I are so excited. We couldn’t do anything for the last year. We went in with Alan Usher to bring in a Showtime card last year on April 10, and then we had to shut everything down on March 15. We hope this is a step towards bringing Showtime back to Grand Island.”

Rodriguez expects there to be some extra energy amongst the crowd seeing the return of boxing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}