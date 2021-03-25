Heartland Boxing Championship returns Saturday

As the local sports scene slowly returns closer to a pre-pandemic stage, Reuben Rodriguez came to one conclusion.
“Normal is stressful,” he said.
It’s been a hectic week for the Grand Island promotor, who is putting on his first boxing event since coronavirus hit.
Heartland Boxing Championship VI takes place Saturday with a planned 9-fight card at the Heartland Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. with fights beginning at 8 p.m.
Rodriguez said things have been hectic for him on the promotion side and his business partner Justin Collins on the sponsorship side.
“There’s a lot of work,” he said. “The fighters have to have a negative COVID test. There’s just a lot of stuff that has to be done.
“But Justin and I are so excited. We couldn’t do anything for the last year. We went in with Alan Usher to bring in a Showtime card last year on April 10, and then we had to shut everything down on March 15. We hope this is a step towards bringing Showtime back to Grand Island.”
Rodriguez expects there to be some extra energy amongst the crowd seeing the return of boxing.
The same is expected for the fighters. Except for a few who also compete in mixed martial arts, this will be almost everyone’s first competition in over a year.
Rodriguez said the card came along “surprisingly well.”
The only problem was when the opponent for Tevin Anderson – a 4-0 fighter from Hastings – injured his hand at work this week and had to withdraw.
The main event features Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson, a 12-0-1 super middleweight from Fayetteville, Arkansas. He will face newcomer Justin Baesman from Herlong, California.
Steven “So Cold” Nelson, an undefeated super middleweight from Omaha who is recovering from an injury, is going to be ringside for the night.
In the semi-main event, Grand Island’s Oliver Rivera (5-1) takes on the debuting Harrison Aiken from Atlanta.
“This is the first time we’ve flown fighters in,” Rodriguez said. “We’re flying in Hot Sauce and his opponent, and we had to go to Atlanta to find someone to fight Oliver. We’re expanding, and I’ve made a great contact in the combat world who has helped me out a lot.”
Some familiar faces are also returning to the latest Heartland Boxing Championship card, including Jose Jacobo of Grand Island and Blake Quintana of Hastings.
Grand Island’s Justin Oregon will be making his professional debut in a welterweight bout against Benjamin Branch, who is also in his first pro fight.