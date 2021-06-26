Home Federal earns home split against Lincoln North Star

Home Federal claimed the second game of a doubleheader against Lincoln (North Star) Anderson Ford Saturday at Ryder Park to earn a split and snap the team’s first three-game losing streak of the season.

Grand Island used four runs in the third inning and three in the fifth to claim a 10-5 victory in the nightcap.

Ryan Williams, Caleb Coslor and Mike Buhrman all had two hits for Home Federal (18-6).

Jackson Hansen earned the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over six innings with five walks. Cole Sweley held Lincoln North Star to one hit over the final two innings to close out the game.

Home Federal broke up a 2-2 tie with its big third inning. Coslor had an RBI single, Braden Robinson doubled in two runs and Carson Leiting added a sacrifice fly.

After North Star closed back within 7-5, Home Federal added three insurance runs with two outs in the fifth. Buhrman scored on a passed ball before Tyler Douglass added a two-run double.

In the opener, North Star scored two runs in each of the first three innings to take a five-run lead and held on to win 8-5.

Leadoff hitter Cooper Wesslund went 5 for-5 with two RBIs and two runs for North Star, which outhit Home Federal 15-8.