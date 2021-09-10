Late defensive score prevails No. 4 Lincoln Southeast past Grand Island

“We did some good things offensively,” Gottula said. “I just didn’t feel like we were consistent enough. So we really have to get that ironed out offensively.”

Tomlin said that touchdown pass was really the only down moment by the defense.

“Beside that long pass that we gave up — which was disappointing — I thought we played pretty clean defensively,” he said. “We played pretty well. That’s an awful good offensive football team that they have there.”

Grand Island (1-2) had a chance to answer, but a 31-yard field goal try by Braxton Mendez went wide right midway through the second quarter.

Fyfe led the Islanders with 134 yards on 18 carries. Much of that came on carries of 54 and 35 yards.

Grand Island struggled in the passing game, going 7-for-21 for 45 yards with two interceptions.

“We did some good things offensively,” Tomlin said. “We just didn’t string enough plays together to maintain drives. We need to be able to come up with some key third down medium-type conversions to keep the sticks going. We got a couple there, but not enough to make a difference as far as a good drive in the second half. But I’m proud of our kids. They left everything on the field.

“I think you’ve got to give their defense some credit. They’re pretty good. I’m not going to tout how many stars they have over their with their guys in recruiting or whatnot, but they have a good defense. That played a big role.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.