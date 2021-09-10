Late defensive score prevails No. 4 Lincoln Southeast past Grand Island

Elan Pittman made the unlikely but seemingly appropriate insurance score for Class A No. 4-rated Lincoln Southeast in Friday’s 17-7 win over No. 10 Grand Island.
The 5-foot-11, 225-yard nose guard snagged a tipped pass in the end zone to give the Knights a two-possession lead with 6:56 remaining.
That capped off a strong outing by Southeast’s defense, which allowed only three first downs between the Islanders’ opening and closing possessions. The Knights dominated time of possession nearly 2-to-1.
Pittman’s pick came off a tip by Teitum Tuioti and two plays after the Knights lost a fumble on the 1-yard line.
“Our defense was great tonight,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “We talked at halftime if they don’t score, they can’t win the game. Not only did our defense shut them out in the second half, but they came up with points for us. That was an outstanding defensive effort.”
Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said the trade of late turnovers was a heartbreaking exchange.
“It’s a game of inches,” he said. “Another inch and we get it at the 20 (after the fumble). It was a big play by our defense. But that (interception) was a huge momentum swing because against their defense it’s so hard to move the ball.”
Gottula said it was a big response by the defense after the fumble, which came with Max Buettenback (31 carries for 155 yards) on the sidelines due to cramps.
“We thought we were going in there offensively to take a little bit of control, and then the turnover (occurred),” he said. “It was huge for our defense to come up with that. Credit to our guys for being in that situation and playing hard and not putting our heads down and pouting because we didn’t get in the end zone there. Defense made a play for us.”
The Knights (3-0) dominated time of possession in the first half 16:33-7:27 but only had a 10-7 halftime lead to show for it. And they had to rally for that.
A Buettenback fumble on the second play from scrimmage was recovered by linebacker Ayden McDermott at the Southeast 46-yard line.
Four plays later quarterback Kytan Fyfe ran in untouched from 19 yards out to put Grand Island up 7-0 with 9:57 left in the first quarter.
“I think we started fast like we wanted to start,” Tomlin said.
The Knights answered with a 16-play drive that resulted in a 35-yard Nate McCashland field goal with 2:44 remaining.
After forcing a three-and-out, Lincoln Southeast took the lead with a 10-play, 67-yard drive. Willem Reddick hit Will Barrett on the fly in the back of the end zone with a step to spare for a 32-yard strike with 8:49 to go in the first half.
“We did some good things offensively,” Gottula said. “I just didn’t feel like we were consistent enough. So we really have to get that ironed out offensively.”
Tomlin said that touchdown pass was really the only down moment by the defense.
“Beside that long pass that we gave up — which was disappointing — I thought we played pretty clean defensively,” he said. “We played pretty well. That’s an awful good offensive football team that they have there.”
Grand Island (1-2) had a chance to answer, but a 31-yard field goal try by Braxton Mendez went wide right midway through the second quarter.
Fyfe led the Islanders with 134 yards on 18 carries. Much of that came on carries of 54 and 35 yards.
Grand Island struggled in the passing game, going 7-for-21 for 45 yards with two interceptions.
“We did some good things offensively,” Tomlin said. “We just didn’t string enough plays together to maintain drives. We need to be able to come up with some key third down medium-type conversions to keep the sticks going. We got a couple there, but not enough to make a difference as far as a good drive in the second half. But I’m proud of our kids. They left everything on the field.
“I think you’ve got to give their defense some credit. They’re pretty good. I’m not going to tout how many stars they have over their with their guys in recruiting or whatnot, but they have a good defense. That played a big role.”