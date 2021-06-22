LEGION ROUNDUP: Home Federal ends Kearney frustrations with 9-6 victory

Home Federal ended Grand Island’s nearly two year stretch of frustrating losses to Kearney Tuesday at Ryder Park, but it wasn’t easy.
Home Federal got out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of the seventh inning to preserve a 9-6 victory over Kearney Runza at Ryder Park.
It’s the first time Grand Island defeated Kearney in either the spring high school or summer Legion season since 2019.
Home Federal (15-3) grabbed the lead in the first inning when Caleb Coslor doubled on a line drive to right field and went on to score on a Braden Robinson groundout.
Grand Island added to that lead in the second after loading the bases with no outs. Brayden Wenzl singled, Jaden Jurgensmier doubled and Jackson Hansen was hit by a pitch.
Eli Arends hit a sacrifice fly to plate Wenzl before Ryan Williams added his own sac fly to score Jurgensmier to make it 3-0.
Kearney got on the scoreboard in the top of the third on an RBI single by Max Myers.
Home Federal got that run back in the bottom of the fourth. Hansen singled and came home on Arends’ double to center field. A Kearney error allowed both Arends and Williams to score to push the lead to 6-1.
Myers’ sacrifice fly cut the lead to 6-2 in the fifth.
But Home Federal’s offense kept clicking in the bottom of the frame. Grand Island again loaded the bases, this time on a Tyler Fay single, Jurgensmier double and Hansen walk.
Arends drew a walk to score Fay, then Coslor singled home Jurgensmier and Hansen to give Home Federal a 9-2 lead.
Kearney tried to come back in the sixth. Riley Miller and Karter Lee hit back-to-back RBI singles to end the night for staring pitcher Tycen Nelson. Scout Simmons and Koren Conrad added sacrifice flies to make it a 9-6 contest.
Kearney made it even more interesting in the seventh by loading the bases on singles from Cash Roseberry and Dylan Welsh and a hit batter with no outs.
But Hansen took over on the mound and recorded three consecutive strikeouts to close out the win.
Kearney Runza 001 014 0—6 10 1
Home Federal (15-3) 120 330 x—9 11 2
WP—Nelson. LP—Higgins. Sv.—Hansen. 2B—K, Lee; HF, Arends, Coslor, Jurgensmier 2.
Five Points downed by Kearney, 13-4
After spotting the Five Points Bank juniors a 4-0 lead in the first inning, Kearney Post 52 collected 13 unanswered runs to pick up a 13-4 win in six innings Tuesday at Ryder Park.
Cohen Evans led the Five Points offense by going 3 for 3 with a run and RBI.
Kearney Post 52 024 403—13 12 3
Five Points (11-6) 400 000—4 7 3
WP—Knipping. LP—Nelson. 2B—K, Foster; FP, Evans. 3B—K, Murphy.
Foley tosses no-hitter for Dinsdale Auto
KEARNEY — Ethan Foley threw a no-hitter to lead the Tom Dinsdale Automotive juniors to a 9-0 win over Kearney Five Points in five innings Tuesday.
Foley struck out four and walked two while delivering 71 pitches.
Dinsdale Auto pounded out 12 hits. Barret Oberiller was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run while Jack Steenson, Edgar Hernandez and Cedric Sullivan also collected two hits.
Dinsdale Auto 340 11—9 12 1
Kearney Five Points 000 00—0 0 2
WP—Foley. LP—Burns. 2B—DA, Obermiller.