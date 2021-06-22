LEGION ROUNDUP: Home Federal ends Kearney frustrations with 9-6 victory

Home Federal ended Grand Island’s nearly two year stretch of frustrating losses to Kearney Tuesday at Ryder Park, but it wasn’t easy.

Home Federal got out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of the seventh inning to preserve a 9-6 victory over Kearney Runza at Ryder Park.

It’s the first time Grand Island defeated Kearney in either the spring high school or summer Legion season since 2019.

Home Federal (15-3) grabbed the lead in the first inning when Caleb Coslor doubled on a line drive to right field and went on to score on a Braden Robinson groundout.

Grand Island added to that lead in the second after loading the bases with no outs. Brayden Wenzl singled, Jaden Jurgensmier doubled and Jackson Hansen was hit by a pitch.

Eli Arends hit a sacrifice fly to plate Wenzl before Ryan Williams added his own sac fly to score Jurgensmier to make it 3-0.

Kearney got on the scoreboard in the top of the third on an RBI single by Max Myers.

Home Federal got that run back in the bottom of the fourth. Hansen singled and came home on Arends’ double to center field. A Kearney error allowed both Arends and Williams to score to push the lead to 6-1.