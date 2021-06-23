LEGION ROUNDUP: Home Federal sweeps North Platte to extend win streak to 10

Home Federal extended its winning streak to 10 games with a doubleheader sweep of North Platte Wednesday at Ryder Park.

In the first game, Home Federal (17-3) scored all of its runs over the first two innings to down North Platte 5-2.

Eli Arends went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Mike Buhrman was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Cole Sweley picked up the win in relief, holding North Platte scoreless with two hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.

Starter Tyler Fay allowed one earned run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked five.

In the second game, Home Federal used a five-run third inning to win 10-4.

Carson Leiting was 3 for 3 with a run and RBI. Brayden Wnezl, Braden Robinson, Ryan Williams and Tyler Douglass all added two hits while Fay hit a 2-run home run in the second inning to tie the game.

Jaden Jurgensmier earned the win by allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks over four innings.

North Platte 000 200 0—2 5 0

Home Federal 230 000 x—5 6 1

