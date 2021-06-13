Luke Kluver dominates at Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

Already owning a five-stroke lead going into the second round of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic, Luke Kluver just wanted to a have a strong finish.
The Norfolk did just that. After shooting a 66 on the first day, Kluver, who competes for the University of Kansas, followed with a 67 to take the two-day tournament with a 133 total score Sunday at Riverside Golf Club.
It was the second time Kluver has won the event as he captured the tournament in 2018.
His two-day score was one stroke off the tournament record, which was set by Columbus’ Mike Krumland when he fired a 132 two-day total during the 2006 tournament.
Kluver said he was happy with what he did to win the amateur tournament.
“To be able to follow up with what I had yesterday felt really good,” Kluver said. “To win another tournament and to play a solid 36 holes feels great as well.”
Kluver made six birdies and one bogey on Sunday. Two of those birdies came on the first and third holes.
Kluver had a tough up and down on the first hole and was able to hit the ball inside a foot to the hole. He followed that with what he said was a great putt on the third hole.
“That helped me get off to a solid start today so that gave me a lot of confidence,” Kluver said. “With the lead I had to sleep on, those holes helped me get off to a great start and cruise the rest of the way.”
The only bogey he had was on the 11th hole, which was par 5. For the most part, he said he would have liked to have done some stuff better but couldn’t really complain with how he golfed.
“I would have liked to have hit more fairways today and you always wish to make more putts, but I feel like as long as I have control of my golf ball like I did the last two days, I feel like I’m tough to beat and that’s what I did these last two days,” Kluver said.
Travis Minzel came in second with a 142. After firing a 72 on the first day, Minzel came back with a 69.
Reed Mallack was third with a 143 and John Spellerberg was fourth with a 144.
Kluver has a busy summer ahead of him. He will compete in the Sunnehanna Amateur, which gets started on Wednesday in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Then he will compete in the Northeast Amateur in Rhode Island on June 21-26 and the Western Amateur in Illinois on July 26-31.
But he said the Dinsdale Amateur is one of his favorite golf tournaments to participate in.
“We all like coming to Riverside Golf Club every year. Dennis (Fruchtl) and his crew do a great job of putting on a great event,” Kluver said. “And Tom and Kim Dinsdale do a great job sponsoring it and make it feel like home for a lot of us.”
Other flight winners were:
% Cadillac First Flight: Steve Hansen 149
% Chevrolet Second Flight: Scott Bohn 161
% Chrysler Third Flight: Travis Hasselmann 154
% Dodge Fourth Flight: Klint Andreas 160
% GMC Fifth Flight: Jay Hehnke 167.
% Hyundai Sixth Flight: Nainan Patel 167.
% Jeep Seventh Flight: Andy Kaslon 178; Chris Woods 178.
% H&H Trailers Eighth Flight: Scott Meyer 184.
% Haulmark Ninth Flight: Bill Higgins 197.
% Ram Senior Flight (Gross): Rick Dusek 148.
% Ram Senior Flight (Net): Rick Dusek 148