Luke Kluver takes five stroke lead at Dinsdale Amateur Golf Classic

Luke Kluver took a commanding lead after the first day of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic Saturday at Riverside Golf Club.
The Norfolk native who was a freshman this past year at the University of Kansas shot a 6-under par 66 to take a five-stroke lead over two other golfers.
Calvin Freeman and Reed Malleck are tied for second with 71s. Travis Minzel, Jay Moore, Tyler Jacobsen and John Spellerberg are one shot behind them after shooting even par 72s.
The final round takes place Sunday.
Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic
Championship Flight
Luke Kluver 66
Calvin Freeman 71
Reed Malleck 71
Travis Minzel 72
Jay Moore 72
Tyler Jacobsen 72
John Spellerberg 72
Dan Huston 73
Brett Hoffman 73
Miles Russell 73
Wes Bernt 74
Brad Rowe 74
Josh Kramer 74
Cade McCallum 74
Caleb Badura 74
Kevin Bryson 74
Glenn Bills 75
Ryan Nietfeldt 75
Scott Tridle 75
Jayson Brueggemann 75
Brandt Radloff 75
Ryan Knispel 75
Jake Kluver 75
John Sajevic 75
Alex Zillig 75
Jacob Matzner 76
Marcus Eriksen 76
Marcus Holling 76
Shea Austin 76
Ryan Cook 76
Luke Grossnicklaus 77
Henry Kosmicki 77
Ben Hanssen 78
Jackson Thompson 78
Roger Sack 79
Josh Peters 79
Chad Geiger 80
Myles Shonsey 80
Joey Holling 81
Jeff Anderson 81
Jake Bangasser 82
Blake Basham 82
Myron Parsley 82
Jordan Arensdorf 84
Tyler Dowling 85
Jimmy Rash 85
Kaden Shada 85
Ethan Shaw 86
Andrew Colson 86
Ethan Smith 87
Dylan Heng WD
Cadillac First Flight
Steve Hansen 73
Ryan Grossnicklaus 76
Zac Clark 76
David Vincent 78
Nick Friedrichsen 80
Gabe Coin 81
Joel Friedrichsen 81
Fred Phelan 81
Randy Markus 82
Brian Dryak 86
John Nowaczyk 87
Craig Badura 87
Chevrolet Second Flight
Scott Bohn 79
James Kuebler 80
Mike Ekiss 80
Ron Jacks 81
Colin Beal 82
Kurt Bills 83
Matt Albers 84
Brett Cassidy 86
Cauy Walters 88
Kanyon Shada 91
Jason Willey 93
Aaron Swartzendruber WD
Chrysler Third Flight
Travis Hasselmann 77
Luke Baldridge 83
Mike Schneider 83
Mark Nittler 84
John Allen 85
Steve Kunzman 85
David Gaden 85
Brad Poland 87
Mark Orr 89
Sam Friedrichsen 90
Rob Wintermote 94
Chad Hudnall 98
Dodge Fourth Flight
Klint Andreas 78
Mark Moravec 80
Steven Hulme 82
Bowdie Fox 83
Zach Mader 84
Kelly Schwieger 84
Andy Detlefsen 84
Robert Meyer 86
Aaron Kreifels 90
Dusty Fread 91
Scott Langan 81
Jeremy Jakubowski 92
GMC Fifth Flight
Glen Schuetze 79
Jay Hehnke 85
Stacey Hanley 87
Patrick Sheridan 88
Matt Gudgel 89
Mike Halverson 90
John Jacks 90
Matt Hohnstein 90
Nate Pehrson 91
Joshua Harders 92
Jerry Watson 93
Jason Roe 97
Hyndai Sixth Flight
Nainan Patel 80
Thomas Kreikeeier 85
Loren Sweigard 85
Brian Mayo 87
Brian Willey 89
Scott Sawyers 89
Mark Sanchez 90
Jeff Heller 93
Joe Lonowski 94
Spencer Knispel 95
Brian Winfield 99
Max Clark 102
Jeep Seventh Flight
Chris Woods 85
Terry Davin 90
Andy Kaslon 91
Tim Roe 93
Wes Mason 95
Patrick O’Brien 95
Shane Martinez 100
Craig DeNoyer 102
Bryan Fiala 102
Austin Appel 103
Kelly Spink 110
Dan Boroff WD
H&H Trailers Eighth Flight
Phil Francone 87
Ricardo Appel 88
Navdeep Sood 89
David Sander 92
Luke Humphreys 96
Kim Fandry 96
Scott Meyer 96
Michael Stoneman 97
Jim Jeffries 98
Jim Nolan 100
Tim Willey 104
Mark Merrill 105
Haulmark Ninth Flight
Bill Higgins 97
James Fandry 99
Kevin Willey 99
James Williams 99
Ron Kennedy 100
Fred Rauch 103
Bill Kennedy 105
David Boroff 105
Ram Senior Flight
Rick Dusek 72
Allen Boltz 75
Scott Maline 75
Jack Song 77
Randy Bienhoff 78
Chuck Sorahan 79
Kelly Grossnicklaus 80
Mark Nelsen 80
Todd Jelden 92
Roger Gann 83
Scott Bills 84
Terry Chalupa 85
Mike Bryson 88
Tim Pfeifer 89
Jeff Baldridge 89
Dan Coffey 89
Dale Dehn 89
Robert Nowaczyk 90
John Buman 90
Bruce Basham 90
Tom McCoy 91
Dick Barnes 91
Mickey Hastings 91
John Matthes 93
Russell Ropte 93
Mick Shonsey 95
Mike Butler 96
Darrel Schmidt 98
Walt Dieken 105
Jim Hruby 112