Luke Kluver takes five stroke lead at Dinsdale Amateur Golf Classic
Luke Kluver takes five stroke lead at Dinsdale Amateur Golf Classic

Luke Kluver gets the ball out of the sandtrap on the par 3 14th hole during the 2020 Tom Dinsdale Auto Amateur Golf Classic at Riverside Golf Club. Kluver fired a 6-under 66 Saturday to take a five-stroke lead into the final round of the 2021 edition of the annual tournament.

 Independent/Marc Zavala

Luke Kluver took a commanding lead after the first day of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic Saturday at Riverside Golf Club.

The Norfolk native who was a freshman this past year at the University of Kansas shot a 6-under par 66 to take a five-stroke lead over two other golfers.

Calvin Freeman and Reed Malleck are tied for second with 71s. Travis Minzel, Jay Moore, Tyler Jacobsen and John Spellerberg are one shot behind them after shooting even par 72s.

The final round takes place Sunday.

Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

Championship Flight

Luke Kluver 66

Calvin Freeman 71

Reed Malleck 71

Travis Minzel 72

Jay Moore 72

Tyler Jacobsen 72

John Spellerberg 72

Dan Huston 73

Brett Hoffman 73

Miles Russell 73

Wes Bernt 74

Brad Rowe 74

Josh Kramer 74

Cade McCallum 74

Caleb Badura 74

Kevin Bryson 74

Glenn Bills 75

Ryan Nietfeldt 75

Scott Tridle 75

Jayson Brueggemann 75

Brandt Radloff 75

Ryan Knispel 75

Jake Kluver 75

John Sajevic 75

Alex Zillig 75

Jacob Matzner 76

Marcus Eriksen 76

Marcus Holling 76

Shea Austin 76

Ryan Cook 76

Luke Grossnicklaus 77

Henry Kosmicki 77

Ben Hanssen 78

Jackson Thompson 78

Roger Sack 79

Josh Peters 79

Chad Geiger 80

Myles Shonsey 80

Joey Holling 81

Jeff Anderson 81

Jake Bangasser 82

Blake Basham 82

Myron Parsley 82

Jordan Arensdorf 84

Tyler Dowling 85

Jimmy Rash 85

Kaden Shada 85

Ethan Shaw 86

Andrew Colson 86

Ethan Smith 87

Dylan Heng WD

Cadillac First Flight

Steve Hansen 73

Ryan Grossnicklaus 76

Zac Clark 76

David Vincent 78

Nick Friedrichsen 80

Gabe Coin 81

Joel Friedrichsen 81

Fred Phelan 81

Randy Markus 82

Brian Dryak 86

John Nowaczyk 87

Craig Badura 87

Chevrolet Second Flight

Scott Bohn 79

James Kuebler 80

Mike Ekiss 80

Ron Jacks 81

Colin Beal 82

Kurt Bills 83

Matt Albers 84

Brett Cassidy 86

Cauy Walters 88

Kanyon Shada 91

Jason Willey 93

Aaron Swartzendruber WD

Chrysler Third Flight

Travis Hasselmann 77

Luke Baldridge 83

Mike Schneider 83

Mark Nittler 84

John Allen 85

Steve Kunzman 85

David Gaden 85

Brad Poland 87

Mark Orr 89

Sam Friedrichsen 90

Rob Wintermote 94

Chad Hudnall 98

Dodge Fourth Flight

Klint Andreas 78

Mark Moravec 80

Steven Hulme 82

Bowdie Fox 83

Zach Mader 84

Kelly Schwieger 84

Andy Detlefsen 84

Robert Meyer 86

Aaron Kreifels 90

Dusty Fread 91

Scott Langan 81

Jeremy Jakubowski 92

GMC Fifth Flight

Glen Schuetze 79

Jay Hehnke 85

Stacey Hanley 87

Patrick Sheridan 88

Matt Gudgel 89

Mike Halverson 90

John Jacks 90

Matt Hohnstein 90

Nate Pehrson 91

Joshua Harders 92

Jerry Watson 93

Jason Roe 97

Hyndai Sixth Flight

Nainan Patel 80

Thomas Kreikeeier 85

Loren Sweigard 85

Brian Mayo 87

Brian Willey 89

Scott Sawyers 89

Mark Sanchez 90

Jeff Heller 93

Joe Lonowski 94

Spencer Knispel 95

Brian Winfield 99

Max Clark 102

Jeep Seventh Flight

Chris Woods 85

Terry Davin 90

Andy Kaslon 91

Tim Roe 93

Wes Mason 95

Patrick O’Brien 95

Shane Martinez 100

Craig DeNoyer 102

Bryan Fiala 102

Austin Appel 103

Kelly Spink 110

Dan Boroff WD

H&H Trailers Eighth Flight

Phil Francone 87

Ricardo Appel 88

Navdeep Sood 89

David Sander 92

Luke Humphreys 96

Kim Fandry 96

Scott Meyer 96

Michael Stoneman 97

Jim Jeffries 98

Jim Nolan 100

Tim Willey 104

Mark Merrill 105

Haulmark Ninth Flight

Bill Higgins 97

James Fandry 99

Kevin Willey 99

James Williams 99

Ron Kennedy 100

Fred Rauch 103

Bill Kennedy 105

David Boroff 105

Ram Senior Flight

Rick Dusek 72

Allen Boltz 75

Scott Maline 75

Jack Song 77

Randy Bienhoff 78

Chuck Sorahan 79

Kelly Grossnicklaus 80

Mark Nelsen 80

Todd Jelden 92

Roger Gann 83

Scott Bills 84

Terry Chalupa 85

Mike Bryson 88

Tim Pfeifer 89

Jeff Baldridge 89

Dan Coffey 89

Dale Dehn 89

Robert Nowaczyk 90

John Buman 90

Bruce Basham 90

Tom McCoy 91

Dick Barnes 91

Mickey Hastings 91

John Matthes 93

Russell Ropte 93

Mick Shonsey 95

Mike Butler 96

Darrel Schmidt 98

Walt Dieken 105

Jim Hruby 112

