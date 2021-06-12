Luke Kluver takes five stroke lead at Dinsdale Amateur Golf Classic

Luke Kluver took a commanding lead after the first day of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic Saturday at Riverside Golf Club.

The Norfolk native who was a freshman this past year at the University of Kansas shot a 6-under par 66 to take a five-stroke lead over two other golfers.

Calvin Freeman and Reed Malleck are tied for second with 71s. Travis Minzel, Jay Moore, Tyler Jacobsen and John Spellerberg are one shot behind them after shooting even par 72s.

The final round takes place Sunday.

Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

Championship Flight

Luke Kluver 66

Calvin Freeman 71

Reed Malleck 71

Travis Minzel 72

Jay Moore 72

Tyler Jacobsen 72

John Spellerberg 72

Dan Huston 73

Brett Hoffman 73

Miles Russell 73

Wes Bernt 74

Brad Rowe 74