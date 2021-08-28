Megan Roach wins second consecutive Nebraska State Fair Marathon

Megan Roach had to battle within herself during the Nebraska State Fair Marathon.
The Grand Island resident battled the heat in the later portion of the race, but still managed to easily capture her second-consecutive title in the marathon Saturday.
Roach, formerly Billington, won the race at 3:10:46 unofficially, almost 18 minutes ahead of second-place Kylie Yates of Columbus.
But Roach was overheating near the end of the race. When she finished, she had to get help to the medical area while trying to recover from the heat.
“I feel a lot better now than I did when I finished,” Roach said after recovering in the medical area for over an hour. “I just kept telling myself that I needed to finish.”
She was about 10 minutes behind from when she won the event in 2019, but she was still pleased, considering she had not trained for the race as much as she did two years ago.
“Winning the race was my goal even though I would have liked to have run better,” Roach said. “But the weather in 2019 was a whole different story as it was wet and rainy. Today it was hot and sticky out there.”
Roach said she was trying to build an early pace during the early part of the race when it got started at 6:30 a.m., but got a little uncomfortable during the later portion when the sun started to come out.
“I was just trying to go out easy and not get too excited early on and just stay comfortable,” she said. “I felt fine during the race but it felt like I hit a wall around the 16-mile mark.”
Roach said she’s happy the State Fair Marathon took place this year after not even having it last year because of COVID-19.
“I signed up for the race in 2020 and then it canceled,” she said. “I was upset because I was training pretty well for it but I understood completely why it was canceled.”
While Roach easily won the women’s race, Iowa City’s Kallin Carolus-Khan did the same thing in the men’s race, finishing in 2:38:55. Lincoln’s Dwight Brown came in second in 3:01:57.
As for the race itself, there were around 700-730 participants that took part in the races (marathon, half-marathon and 5K) and over 300 volunteers who helped out in the event.
Race director Angie Ziller, who is also the events director at the YMCA, said she’s thankful for that support.
“The runners and volunteers were excited to be a part of it,” she said. “We had a lot of help from the volunteers, as well as all the sponsors, and without those people, we would not be able to have this event.
“And we’re extremely grateful that we were able to have this after missing last year. There is a lot of pre-race excitement with the national anthem before the race and all that make the race exciting for the runners.”
Full official results will be posted on http://onlineraceresults.com under 2021 Nebraska State Fair Marathon. Due to a discrepancy on the course the full marathon results are being reviewed and will be updated by Tuesday.
Nebraska State Fair Marathon
Saturday
At Fonner Park
Results (Top three results)
Full-Marathon (unofficial)
Men’s
Kallon Carolus-Khan, Iowa City, Iowa, 2:38:55; 2, Dwight Brown, Lincoln, 3:01:57; 3, Kevin Lashley, Oakland, Ky., 3:03:48.
Women’s
Megan Roach, Grand Island, 3:10:46; Kylie Yates, Columbus, 3:28:43; 3, Dawn Claus, Sutton, 3:41:41.
Half-Marathon
Men’s
Seth Kolosso, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1:10:38; 2, Colin Morrissey, Omaha, 1:16:23; 3, Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island, 1:17:28.
Women’s
Stephanie Andre, Bixby, Okla. 1:24:51; 2, Kassia Ulffers, Omaha, 1:34:01; 3, Heidy Lozano, Boulder, Colo., 1:39:40.