Megan Roach wins second consecutive Nebraska State Fair Marathon

“I was just trying to go out easy and not get too excited early on and just stay comfortable,” she said. “I felt fine during the race but it felt like I hit a wall around the 16-mile mark.”

Roach said she’s happy the State Fair Marathon took place this year after not even having it last year because of COVID-19.

“I signed up for the race in 2020 and then it canceled,” she said. “I was upset because I was training pretty well for it but I understood completely why it was canceled.”

While Roach easily won the women’s race, Iowa City’s Kallin Carolus-Khan did the same thing in the men’s race, finishing in 2:38:55. Lincoln’s Dwight Brown came in second in 3:01:57.

As for the race itself, there were around 700-730 participants that took part in the races (marathon, half-marathon and 5K) and over 300 volunteers who helped out in the event.

Race director Angie Ziller, who is also the events director at the YMCA, said she’s thankful for that support.

“The runners and volunteers were excited to be a part of it,” she said. “We had a lot of help from the volunteers, as well as all the sponsors, and without those people, we would not be able to have this event.